Homes and gardens

Makkala Dasara inaugurated at Madikeri

Makkala Dasara or children’s dasara was inaugurated at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on Monday. It was a platform for children to showcase their talents and the authorities had arranged a slew of cultural programmes to mark the occasion including clay modeling.


