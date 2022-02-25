Make a bold statement

Try out these easy tweaks to upgrade your home without major renovations

Try out these easy tweaks to upgrade your home without major renovations

Don’t have the time, money, or patience for a complete décor overhaul of your home? These simple tricks will make your living space look brand new.

1. Shed and shuffle furniture

Big bulky furniture will make a room look dull and cluttered. Either do away with the big pieces that you don’t really need or rearrange them in a way to make the room look more spacious.

2. Redo the lighting

Lighting plays an important role in changing the way a space looks. A brightly-illuminated room looks more welcoming and bigger. But, mood lighting can relax you. Buy lamps for corners to brighten the room up and also double up as ambient lighting when you need it.

3. Sofa throws and pillows with bold prints

Pillows and sofa throws cost so little but can really spruce your living room up. Pile up a number of pillows and decorate the sofa with throws. Go for bold prints and colours. You can even create a theme. The best part is that they are easily changeable so you can experiment to find out what look you like and what you love.

4. Rearrange the shelf

If the shelf is lined up with books, decorate it with knick-knacks and let them stay there for a while. You can experiment with the setting — colour code the books, move things around, add a couple of succulents, or slip in a framed photo. Add some drama by adding light. You can change it back to a “just a bookshelf” any time you like.

5. Make way for wallpaper

A painting job is drudgery and messy. Thank the décor gods for wallpaper. Choose from an incredibly wide range of colours, textures, and patterns including imported waterproof ones. It costs a fraction of painting, winds up in a single day if you get all hands on the deck, and you just need to move the furniture to the middle of the room. It’s so inexpensive and easy to replace that you can change the look every year if you like.

6. Bring in the rugs

Dull flooring can be under the carpet swept! Install rugs in your rooms. They add a great texture and make a bold statement. They are inexpensive and not as hassling as changing the flooring and you can change them every now and then. Swap the one in the bedroom with the living room, for instance.

7. Paint the ceiling

The ceiling is often given step-motherly treatment when painting a house. If you can’t afford a paint job of the entire room, just tidying up the ceiling will help big time. Give it a dramatic colour.

8. Tattoo your wall up

There are artists who can do a neat job of wall art. It will give your home a more personalised look as you can choose from themes, philosophies, and designs. It doesn’t require a full painting job and your home will still look newer.

9. Make the bathroom luxurious

Give the bathroom a nice scrub. Change the smaller things like faucets, cabinets, knobs, and shower curtains. Buy a new soap dish, toothbrush holder or anything that looks old. Change the lighting from yellow to white or vice versa.

10. Change things in the kitchen

Just like the bathroom, you can replace old things with new. Repainting the cabinets won’t cost a lot. Replace knobs with grab bars, get rid of the doors of the cabinet completely for an open shelf, or add amenities like storage. There’s so much that you can do.