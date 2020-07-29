Little things matter

From some breakfast cheer to an evening mixing negronis and margaritas, our pick this week has you covered no matter what you want to do. There’s also a chance to help the state forest department as you update your wall décor.

Soho 3-seater

Iqrup & Ritz

Clean lines and a seat you can sink into — just what you need when your living room is your new weekend hangout. Handcrafted at a family-run Scandinavian firm that “has mastered the sofa making over decades”, Soho is available in colours of (purplish) Dune and (reddish amber) Cider. Starts at ₹1,34,130, on iqrupandritz.com.

Lockdown Dreamscapes

Good Earth

What if nature took over as we stick close to home? The Good Earth design team has come up with an art series depicting an “imagined landscape where our favourite monuments have been reclaimed by rich flora and fauna”. The brand has joined hands with non-profit organisation, Wildlife Trust of India, and all sales proceeds from the four 12”x13” digital artworks willgo towards supporting Van Rakshaks (frontline staff of the state forest departments). ₹6,500, on goodearth.in.

Prado Butter Dish

The House of Things

This whimsical piece is from the late Portuguese designer Raphael Bordallo Pinheiro’s naturalist collection to serve dairy products in (think cheese, butter). With a single-colouredsurface, the Holstein cow and meadow will brighten up any breakfast table. Grab it for ₹7,695, on thehouseofthings.com.

LA Armchair

Gulmohar Lane

Be it game night or rainy day reading, here’s the perfect companion. “Wooden slabs supported by sturdy metal legs give this piece a bold, striking presence,” shares the brand, while we think it will complement any furniture that you pair it with. From ₹21,300, on gulmoharlane.com.

Heritage Bar Cart

Studio Ochre

A throwback to campaign furniture, this bar on wheels is ideal for the at-home mixologist. Wheel the handcrafted leather unit with suede lining — made at the brand’s five-year-old Gurugramstudio — to your balcony for a change of pace and say cheers to a fun evening. ₹92,500, on studioochre.com.

*With the pandemic keeping us indoors for longer than expected, an interiors edit for a spot of home improvement.