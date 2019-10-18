Light up Diwali with these nature-inspired designs

If you are thinking green this Diwali, why not bring some of that indoors, too? Swap out boring light fixtures for creations that take their inspiration from the great outdoors. Like Klove’s just-launched The Goa Collection, a hat tip by designers Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth to the tropics. Or New York-based Nina Edwards Anker’s experiments with algae — moulding a pendant of cascading flowers from dried seaweed. From installations to sculptural pieces, there’s plenty to choose from. Just ensure you choose LED lights to stay true to a sustainable festive season.

Klove

Goa House Chandelier

Metal, rattan, veneer and hand-blown glass have been harnessed to create this extravagant ode to the tropics. “The lights form soft shadows, mimicking the feeling of standing under palm leaves,” share the Delhi-based designer duo, adding that The Goa Collection — comprising chandeliers, a wall installation and decorative fixtures — is not only inspired by nature but also human relationships (in the ’70s, Goa was where those looking for freedom of expression gathered). The collection is priced between ₹5 to ₹9 lakh, on klovestudio.com.

Oorjaa

Dandelion Pendant Lamp

Jenny Pinto, of Bengaluru-based Oorjaa studio, has approached this design as both a drop-down penta-cluster lamp and an installation, inspired by the dispersal of dandelion seeds. Besides looking to nature, she explores locally-sourced materials and follows eco-friendly processes. This customisable piece (you can increase or decrease the number of pods) blends hand-moulded waste banana paper with a metal frame in antique copper finish. ₹53,000 onwards (depending on the number of pods), on thepurpleturtles.com.

Viya Home

Tropical Paradise Wall Sconce and Sculpture

Transforming the “perishable into the permanent”, this sculptural light installation is inspired by the tropics. Delhi-based designer Vikram Goyal has used the technique of repoussage — “which exploits the plasticity of metal, enabling great detail to be rendered” — with the hammered sheets of brass almost taking on the appearance of fabric. The sconce, which according to curator Peter Nagy, is also a “post-modern Chinoiserie wink to the 17th century style”, can be recreated anywhere. ₹4 lakh onwards, on viyahome.com.

Nea Studio

Algae Lamps

No two lamps are the same because, as Anker explained to dezeen.com last month, “we allow the raw nature of each individual sheet of seaweed to form its own sculptural piece”. Made from Chlorophyta — a dark green algae that is “translucent and able to filter sunlight that hits it, producing a glow during the day” — she has ensured that it retains its original translucency and colour. Approximately ₹3,15,020, on 1stdibs.com.

Moooi

Plant Chandelier

The Dutch furniture and lighting company is known to push the ‘design envelope’. And one of their latest lights celebrates the “architectural uniformity in nature’s design”, with branches growing and spreading in definite directions. Created by designers Kranen and Gille, the chandelier was conceptualised as part of a small collection of ‘Plant’ designs for the NoordBrabants Museum in The Netherlands. Approximately ₹3,18,270, on shop-us.moooi.com.

Jamie Young

Flowering Lotus Pendant

This one’s a classic that’s got a new breath of life. It not only feeds into the tropical trend but also the popular colour of the season, gold. The “living finish” — because unlacquered brass will age and patina over time — makes this piece by California-based designers, Jamie Young and (husband) David Jeter, a conversation starter. From approximately ₹25,645 onwards (small or large), on lightology.com.