More than 35,000 people visited the two-day Krishi Mela held at the VC Farm in Mandya and which concluded on Saturday. K. Narayana Gowda, Director, Department of Agricultural Extension, described Krishi Mela as a form of mass media to disseminate information to farmers and agricultural students. A demonstration on sustainable sugarcane cultivation model presented by the Department of Agriculture, Mandya, won the first prize among the developmental projects exhibited.