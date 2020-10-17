Key takeaways

17 October 2020 22:28 IST

· Chennai, Kolkata and NCR show substantial recovery after near negligible volumes seen in Q2 2020.

· Sales in Mumbai, NCR, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata have reached or exceeded 50% of 2019 average.

· Sales in Mumbai and Pune more than doubled in Q3 2020 buoyed by the stamp duty reduction.Bengaluru sales in Q3 2020 is at 41% of 2019 average.

· Mumbai, Bengaluru and NCR accounted for 56% of the quarterly sales volume during Q3 2020 compared to 62% in 2019, primarily due to a fall in Bengaluru’s share in total sales for the period.

· Office completion: Q3 — 3.3.6 mn.sq.ft; Q2—1.6 mn.sq.ft

· Transaction: Q3 —4.7 mn.sq.ft; Q2 — 2.7 mn.sq.ft

· Residential Launches: Q3 — 31,106 units; Q2 — 5,584 units

· Home buyers: Q3 — 33,403; Q2 — 9,632