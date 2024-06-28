Junekeri’s handmade goods for the modern home

The story of Junekeri’s design began with the fusion of Sikkim’s green landscapes and the vivid colours of Ajmer’s desert backdrop. Sharing a deep love for design and craftsmanship, mother-daughter duo Sudha and Ayessha Gurung specialise in home textiles and interior objects and are now finding takers for their brand across India. “It was in this contrast of cultures and traditions of Sikkim and Rajasthan that I discovered a new spectrum of inspiration. The vibrant shades of rani pink, ochre, and indigo found in Ajmer’s textiles and architecture evoked memories of two equally enchanting yet distinct places,” says Ayessha, who began Junekeri as an Instagram-first business before starting their web store. Rajasthan’s rich colours and the indigenous Lepcha fabric of Sikkim come together on their canvas with ease.

The team works a lot with textiles made of kala, a type of handwoven cotton, found in Gujarat. “These crops use less water, are sustainable and largely rain-fed,” she explains. They also have tapestries that showcase their roots. “They are inspired by the region we come from, and Buddhist art. Our collection at home is unique. Whether it is the Himalayan furniture or the abstracts, everything accentuates our region,” continues Ayessha, who was encouraged to start this brand when she was unable to find the decor she wanted for her first home in Delhi.

Sudha grew up in an army household. Having moved homes across India, and even Burma, Sudha observed and appreciated different cultures and developed the ability to expertly translate experiences and memories into colourful textiles and home decor accents. Growing up with these artefacts as family heirlooms had inspired Ayessha too, to find her own style and inspiration. “Teaming up with my mom felt like the most natural thing in the world,” Ayessha says. “When it comes to decision making, we collaborate closely, hashing out ideas until we find the best path forward.”

Their journey in entrepreneurship supports artisan communities across India, from the Northeast to southern regions, through collaborative partnerships and ongoing training initiatives. “Whoever we work with, they come back to us. We have a consistent flow of orders, which benefits our team and the artisans progress with us. At the end of the day, it is a story of shared success,” says Ayessha, who largely works with artisans from Bhuj, Nagaland, Sikkim and Manipur. The brand connects with artisans from Kerala, Varanasi and Rajasthan as well, with the culture of these places incorporated seamlessly into their products.

Junekeri’s collections have been seen in the homes of celebrities and actors such as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and there has been a recent partnership with Taj Hotels in Gangtok. “Taj reached out to us on Instagram saying they were planning a project in Sikkim and were keen on partnering with us after seeing the work we do. So, we agreed and were pleasantly surprised that the project was in Gangtok. Though Junekeri is a Gurugram-based brand, the Northeast is where our roots are. So, we were doubly happy,” says Ayessha, who travels extensively in the south as well.

With a small batch of new collections arriving every four months, Junekeri brings forth a unique style that resonates with the audience. “We began our journey with cushions, and today our product range has expanded to include quilts, rugs, and bedding,” explains Ayessha, who has a fine eye for season-specific designs as well. With the monsoon season fast approaching, she encourages the addition of more house plants. And while she loves her monochrome collection, if one wants to bring in some colour to contrast the grey skies, Ayesha recommends the Sachi cushion. The pop of pink is sure to liven up the living space!

Sudha and Ayessha use their complementary strengths — Ayessha excels in marketing and Sudha fosters artisanal relationships — to form a resilient partnership. Next up for them is a line of Himalayan furniture. “That’s new to us, because we only used to do soft furnishing before,” says Ayessha. For now, the duo prefers to work as a small batch company, and try to incorporate as many artisans in their project.

The products are available at www.junekerihomes.com; priced upwards of ₹1,000.