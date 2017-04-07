Join the block party

Over a month ago, at the Craftepreneur exhibition, a turquoise box with a flying fish engraved on the lid caught my eye. The delicate work — inspired by illustrator JF Hennig’s work for an illustrated encyclopaedia published in 1801 — was carved on beech wood in the ‘gaad’ style by National Award-winning block carver Arshad Kafeel. While I got it gift-wrapped, others picked up trays with floral motifs, intricately carved paisley-shaped tea lights and coasters with the surajmukhi (sunflower) engraving. For most of us, the block prints rendered on wood were a novelty. “A decade or so ago, block printing was declining because it was expensive to execute. There were many highly-skilled artisans in Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh, who weren’t earning as they weren’t making blocks,” explains Tanveen Ratti, the founder of Organic Connect, which works with these carvers to create contemporary home décor. She became aware of their plight after Purnima Rai, director of the Kamala Store in Delhi, introduced her to Kafeel, whose family has been carving blocks for generations. “We began experimenting with designs and then tied up with carpenters in Bijnore to create our products,” she says.

In the woodwork

Now, almost eight years on, with loyal clients like the Kamala Store and Fabindia encouraging her, Ratti is ready with something new — luxe craft. However, the 39-year-old clarifies that luxury does not just mean an expensive price tag. “Craft is precious; it can’t compete with the industrial model. It’s more like slow fashion. I want to celebrate this preciousness with a line that will celebrate the material, be sensitive about the motifs used and its placement, and enlighten users about its use,” she says. Inspired by Japanese minimalism and excellence, Ratti says Muji, though not a traditionally luxe brand, defines luxury for her. “They look at everything in minutiae, right from sourcing to manufacture, but they are not unaffordable. Our new line will be able to talk about its value by itself,” says the Delhi-based designer and NIFT graduate. And now with CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) banning the export of rosewood species, she believes even the wood will soon be a luxury. “Our new luxe line for Fabindia features products crafted from single pieces of sheesham,” she shares.

Hundreds and thousands

While she draws inspiration from nature, Ratti says she also looks to contemporary artists from Japan, the UK and the US. “I am inspired by the Brooklyn movement, where the newer generation of designers are becoming the artisans, working on materials by themselves,” she says. Another muse: a cupboard in Kafeel’s home, where his father, Sardar Hussain, stores his collection of block patterns, running into the thousands and dating back decades. “I’ve fallen in love with the surajmukhi from the 19th century. Only the masters did them because, to make one full colour design, you needed over 100 blocks! I’ve used the motif on boxes, candle sticks and coasters,” she says. Currently working with 20 artisans, Ratti wants to diversify into fabric, too, later this year. “Block printing is reviving in Kutch and Sanganer, and I think it’s time the Pilkhuwa style saw a comeback,” she concludes.

From ₹550 onwards, on organicconnect.in