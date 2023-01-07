ADVERTISEMENT

IPS Foundation Day

January 07, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at the inauguration of the 3rd Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian Psychiatric Society in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The 3 rd Foundation Day celebrations of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) was held here on Saturday. Justice N Kumar, former Judge, Karnataka High Court and Member, Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, Bengaluru was the chief guest at the inaugural event. N.N. Raju, President, IPS, presided. The celebrations were jointly organised by the IPS and JSS Academy of Higher Education and featured informative and engaging sessions focused on mental health and wellbeing. Dr. N.N. Raju and president-elect of IPS, Vinay Kumar, were among the key speakers.  The event highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy mind for a happy and fulfilling life. The theme of the celebrations is ‘Healthy Mind – Happy Life’. The sessions included History of Indian psychiatry; Psychiatry education in India; Eliminating stigma on mental illnesses; Eco psychiatry; Media and mental health and Future directions, a note said here.

