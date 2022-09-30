Post-monsoon checkup

Good health begins at home. Regular cleaning of fans, carpets and garbage bins is necessary for a hygienic environment

Good health begins at home. Regular cleaning of fans, carpets and garbage bins is necessary for a hygienic environment

With rains come a host of things to tackle like seepage of walls, clogged drains and insects. Monitoring the health of the home becomes mandatory during the monsoon. A home is more than just walls, furniture, appliances and artwork — it’s a reflection of the person/ family, showing off interests and characteristics.

Many of us live in unhealthy homes and remain blissfully unaware of it. What classifies a home as unhealthy? Paint that contains lead, high moisture areas that house mould, dirty dustbins that shelter insects and rodents, water leaks that waste this precious resource, and non-functioning appliances such as fire extinguishers and security alarms. Isn’t it time you checked how healthy your home is?

Looking out: Walk around the house, examining the caulking around windows and doors. Check verandahs and balconies for broken tiles. Clean out gutters and downspouts. A strong jet of water aimed at concrete and paved areas will wash off most dirt. If possible, wash wall surfaces. “Replace old garden pipes and cracked planters, and remove dead leaves and debris from pots and plant beds. Inspect all outdoor playground equipment — it should be in good shape. Check guardrails, bolts, swing rope/ chain attachments, and other potential sources of injury,” says Bhavna Sharma, a Jalandhar-based landscape designer. It is also vital to check the outside for any sign of seepage — water leaching into the building should be fixed at source by a professional.

Searching within: Getting a humidifier can get rid of health problems associated with dry air. Experts suggest humidifying the air to a level of 40%-60% moisture. Keep all rooms clutter-free; cords and wires should be secured and furniture must be stable. Carpets and upholstery must be cleaned regularly to keep them free from dust and mites. Instal window guards and safety netting on windows. Unused and underused items — be they clothes, shoes, bags or books — should be sealed and kept away. “If you have young children, look at all spaces through the eyes of a curious child. Safety gates at the top and bottom of stairs, handrails and grab bars on stairways and bathrooms, and non-skid mats and rugs are essential,” says Anirban Dixit, a designer who works from Delhi.

Water zone: Check that no taps/ faucets are leaking. Ensure that exhaust fans are in working condition and are dusted and wiped. Bathrooms, thanks to the high moisture element, are breeding grounds for mould and mildew. Use specific products to clear them off taps, fixtures and tiles. Keeping windows open for a few hours will ventilate the area. Install grab bars in showers and by the toilet to prevent falls, especially if there are elderly or children living in your home. Sift through medicine and cosmetic boxes. Toss out anything that’s out of date and store the rest in child-resistant cabinets.

Eating circle: An exhaust fan or a chimney ensures that smoke, moisture and toxins find their way out of the home. Keep the platform area dry and caulk up all holes and crevices to prevent the entry of insects and rodents. Never leave food unattended on the stove and put away all food when through. Install a good water filter/ RO plant to ensure clean drinking water. Give all bottles and mixes the once-over regularly; toss anything that seems suspect. Ensure that you use trash bags; cover up all garbage bins. Wipe down garbage containers regularly with detergent and bleach to prevent insect infestation. Use safe cleaning and pest-control products; ensure they are kept away from little hands.

Going natural: Supermarket shelves are chock-a-block with a range of cleaning products for every need. But if you are the do-it-yourself kind, make your own cleaners. Mix one part vinegar with two parts water for a glass cleaner that’s superior to any on the market. A light coating of olive oil works as furniture polish. Buy a huge bottle of hydrogen peroxide — it’s a superb bleaching and anti-bacterial agent and also banishes mould and mildew. Favourite essential oils can double up as air fresheners, eucalyptus oil as an insect repellant and toothpaste as metal polish. Washing soda works wonders on grease and grime.

Getting help: If cleaning’s not really your thing, outsource. Call in housekeeping professionals who promise to leave your home spanking clean. Sign up for an annual pest control service to keep your home pest-free. Annual maintenance contracts for air-conditioners, water purifiers, and other appliances ensure that they stay in top working condition. “You can also get a mali to come home regularly to keep an eye on your garden/ pots and plants. They don’t charge so much and can help you even grow veggies in your home,” Bhavna says.

Remember that good health begins at home. A little effort will ensure that your home — and consequently you — stays healthy all the year round!