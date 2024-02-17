Organic shapes and red: 2024 design trends in Chennai

February 17, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

Last October, Adeline Graham’s love for Chennai, and her passion and commitment to interior design, marked her return to the city from Scotland. She stocked her new furniture and design store, Fern & Ade, with Scandinavian, French and European designs, integrating classic and contemporary styles with Parisian chic. The curated collection of high-end furniture, lighting and accessories effortlessly showcased the European home styling sensibilities of the brand.

“I love India; the country has been so welcoming. The colours, culture, food and people — everything speaks to me. While I cannot claim to be a true Indophile, as there is still much more for me to explore and understand, I am fortunate to experience facets of life here through my Indian friends,” says Graham, when asked why India matters to her. Having visited Chennai over the past six years as Brand Director on a previous assignment, she explains how two years ago, she left her corporate life and took the plunge into her present role.

“I have always curated accessories and eclectic pieces from my travels,” she says, having graduated from the British College of Interior Design, London. “Six years ago, I got hired to create a coworking space for a tech company in Edinburgh. Since then, I haven’t looked back. I did their offices in Chennai too.”

She says the rich heritage of Indian wood carvings, architecture, arts, crafts and the intricate workmanship of Indian homes, provide the perfect playground to infuse her Northern European aesthetics. She points out that most of the European brands available in India are Italian. Hers are rooted in the North European and Scandi design philosophy. “Most Indian homes are rich in colours and woodwork. Similarly, Europe has its own colour palette and types of wood. I love spaces where different aesthetics meet,” says Graham on how her products can complement homes in India.

“If you have a masterpiece artwork, you can add a classic sofa that is timeless,” she adds. “Pieces from Wendelbo, Ethnicraft and others are an investment, owing to their neutral colours and easy modular structure which can fit into any space.”

The sofas and loungers on display at the store off Khader Nawaz Khan Road showcase simple geometry, elegant shapes and forms, in different textures and colours. The accessories and lighting are statement pieces on their own, styled together in a regional design language.

Wendelbo, Ethnicraft, & Tradition, New Works, Montana, CPH101, Louis Poulsen, Sarah Lavoine, Nanimarquina, Mossroom rugs and Elements accessories are some of the exclusive collaborations, retailing only with Fern & Ade pan India.

Graham’s personal favourites are Wendelbo and Ethnicraft, as she warmly talks about their design philosophy and commitment to providing unique, functional, sustainable and stylish products to her stable of curated brands.

Fern & Ade stays committed to the environment through sustainability, ethical sourcing and its consideration to reducing carbon footprints through its brands.

Wendelbo, a Danish, third generation family business, has its furniture exclusively manufactured in Vietnam. The Mossroom Rugs, curated and made in India, are said to be ethically sourced, promoting Indian workmanship.

Ethnicraft, a Belgian company with its strong commitment to sustainability, produces furniture with sustainable timber.

A regular at the international annual design exhibitions and shows, Graham keeps a pulse on the changing design markets. “There are so many trends,” she quips. “The last couple of years have seen textures trending with boucle on top of the list, along with organic shaped furniture.” Colour accents are also popular, and red is the colour of the season. An Ethnicraft grey tweed Modular Curved sofa, across the room, the CHC101 cream boucle armchair (soon to arrive at the store), the colourful and whimsical side tables by &Tradition are some of the many trending pieces.

Storage options and office furniture by Montana, alongside other contemporary furniture at the store kickstart interesting discussions on living space design. Prices start at ₹5,000 and there are vases and candle stands for ₹10,000 onwards.

The writer is an interior designer.

