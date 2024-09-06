GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A cultural fusion

Influences from around the world in luxury home design

Published - September 06, 2024 04:58 pm IST

Sanaa Ruia

Luxury home design is a celebration of cultural diversity, where traditional elements from different parts of the world are seamlessly integrated into contemporary settings. This fusion can be witnessed through the choice of materials, architectural styles, and interior décor.

Japandi, a style that has recently gained popularity, is a subtle blend of Japanese and Scandinavian minimalism, emphasising simplicity and functionality. Featuring natural textures like wood, rattan, bamboo, and linen, this style incorporates exquisite craftsmanship to achieve quiet luxury at its finest. Think a neutral haven that invokes a sense of serenity and peace — zen with a twist.

Another interesting style is a mix of Art Deco and Indian elements. This eclectic yet classic combination merges geometric shapes and luxurious materials with the rich textures and vibrant colours of Indian décor. Imagine Kashmiri carpets laid over marble inlay flooring, antique Indian mirrors adorning symmetrical wall panelling, and arched doorways leading you into an opulent home that feels both curated and lived-in, reflecting many travels and experiences.

An easy way to blend styles is the addition of art that brings life and character into a home. Eclectic art in a traditional setting is a personal favourite. It instantly adds interest and a hint oftheunexpected. Soft touches with furnishings, wallpaper and sculptural elements pull the look together.

Incorporating natural ventilation, inspired by traditional tropical architecture minimises the need for artificial cooling. Additionally, energy-efficient designs such as green roofs and solar panels are increasingly popular, providing both ecological benefits and modern comforts.

Water conservation is another critical aspect, with techniques like grey and black water recycling being implemented to reduce wastage. By treating and reusing wastewater for irrigation and other non-potable purposes, we ensure its efficient use without compromising on luxury.

The writer is Creative Director, Maia Estates.

