Indo-French highlights for your bar

Grey Goose Vive Le Voyage recently collaborated with designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil to launch a line of limited-edition bar accessories. From royal blue and patina gold shakers and jiggers to elegant glasses detailed with the brand’s emblem, the collection is a blend of luxury and functionality. “The choice of materials, such as the nostalgic patina gold and the luxurious royal blue with self-textures, enhances its representation of luxury and craftsmanship,” says Nikhil Mehra. While the signature tape detailing reveals their attention to textures, the etching of the brand’s three geese emphasises the feeling of togetherness and conviviality that underscore their products. The barware will pop up at bars for service across the country in the coming months.

Exclusive taste The French vodka brand also partnered with mixologist Yangdup Lama to come up with an exclusive Martini menu to complement the barware. Lama says he worked with Indian ingredients to create simple yet sophisticated cocktails. His quartet includes ‘Martini de l’Est’, with the Himalayan rhododendron as its highlight, and ‘Le Sommet Martini’, which pays homage to the distinct notes of black Darjeeling tea.

You can expand your bar showcase with accessories from brands such as Vaaree and Luigi Bormioli. A two-year-old Indian brand, Vaaree’s collection features luxury drinking glasses, tools, and accessories, while the Italian brand’s barware designs come with innovative features such as helical incisions in wine glasses for better aeration and the use of borosilicate glass material for optimal temperature control. And if a tipple is not your thing, then do what the Gen Zers and millennials are doing—incorporate ‘boozy candles’ in your décor. There’s Jalisco Rain from the Moltz x Lalo Tequila collab, Cuvee’s Cabernet Sauvignon candle, and much more.