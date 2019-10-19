Indian brands for your party table

Brunches, tea parties and evening soirées dot the calendar at this time of the year. But how do you make your do stand apart from the crowd? These Indian brands have your back with their tableware and accessories that will add a distinct touch to the festivities you host.

In the meanwhile, give your mithais a twist with recipes from Rachel Goenka’s new book, Adventures with Mithai, published by Harper Collins. The Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef has created dishes like cinnamon shahi tukra and Kashmiri kahwa macroon. With the burgeoning global interest in Indian food, she says, “The idea was to introduce these flavours to an international audience. And those who have grown up with these sweets will still find it familiar and comforting.” (At ₹899 in stores and online.)

Or learn how to entertain like the celebrity swish-set, with recipes, tips and photos from actual parties thrown by Bollywood stars and big brands. Shilarna Vaze (Chef Chinu Vaze on Instagram and TV) has a detailed plan of action for every kind of party in her book (from Penguin Random House India). For Diwali 2019, she suggests The Flying Buffet. “This basically means little mini meals circulated in bowls so people can keep drinking and chatting and playing cards and eating as well,” she explains. While “nouvelle Indian is not that nouvelle anymore”, she doesn’t shy away from fusion dishes like mussalam raan phyllo cups, vada pav sliders and shrikhand profiteroles — “these are some of our favourites this season”. (At ₹699 in stores and online.)