Indian brands for your party table

Brunches, tea parties and evening soirées dot the calendar at this time of the year. But how do you make your do stand apart from the crowd? These Indian brands have your back with their tableware and accessories that will add a distinct touch to the festivities you host.

In the meanwhile, give your mithais a twist with recipes from Rachel Goenka’s new book, Adventures with Mithai, published by Harper Collins. The Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef has created dishes like cinnamon shahi tukra and Kashmiri kahwa macroon. With the burgeoning global interest in Indian food, she says, “The idea was to introduce these flavours to an international audience. And those who have grown up with these sweets will still find it familiar and comforting.” (At ₹899 in stores and online.)

Or learn how to entertain like the celebrity swish-set, with recipes, tips and photos from actual parties thrown by Bollywood stars and big brands. Shilarna Vaze (Chef Chinu Vaze on Instagram and TV) has a detailed plan of action for every kind of party in her book (from Penguin Random House India). For Diwali 2019, she suggests The Flying Buffet. “This basically means little mini meals circulated in bowls so people can keep drinking and chatting and playing cards and eating as well,” she explains. While “nouvelle Indian is not that nouvelle anymore”, she doesn’t shy away from fusion dishes like mussalam raan phyllo cups, vada pav sliders and shrikhand profiteroles — “these are some of our favourites this season”. (At ₹699 in stores and online.)

Good Earth | Mandalay Wine Bowl: Keep your bubbly and wine at just the right temperature with this wine bowl. The hammered brass, coated with nickel, has a textured look that contrasts with the smooth polished base. At ₹18,000, on goodearth.in

Launched during the London Design Festival late last month, Tiipoi’s Siment collection captures examples from India's brutalist architectural history. It comprises three small plant pots shaped like the country's water towers, and two vases that echo the forms of its metro flyovers. The design studio — which is based in London and Bengaluru — captured the designs in a photographic study in preparation for the collection. From ₹6,600 to ₹7,500, on tiipoi.com.

Celebrating Brutalist architecture

Kush Sethi at a foraging walk in Lodhi Gardens

In pictures: foraging in the wild

Mumbai-based 61c fills the need for good quality stationery, with an Indian aesthetic and contemporary outlook. Co-founder Supriya Kejriwal has ensured options to personalise products to suit customer needs.

By the book

A dining set in a rich shade ofbrown with a glass-toppedcentre table is the perfectsetting for an al-fresco dinneron a pleasant summer eve.Price: Rs. 45,900approximately. Available at:Ellements, Chennai

Add a stylish touch to your monsoon garden or patio

