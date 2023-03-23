Pick your collectible | Highlights from India Design ID

March 23, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Last month, the 11th edition of the India Design ID hosted its very first ID Collectibles Pavilion. Concentrating largely on Indian designers and brands, it curated pieces that spoke to the environment as much as to the aesthetic senses. For instance, Klove Studio, which was in the news recently for the limited edition lighting sculptures they created for Vermelho, Christian Louboutin’s new hotel in Portugal, brought their distinct light fixtures; and Bengaluru-based Oorjaa showed their experiments with lights and sustainable materials such as reeds and lakta fibre paper. A few others to collect:

Celebrating the artisan

Atelier - Ashiesh Shah showcased a creative assemblage of design that integrated experimentation, craftsmanship and technique into a creative ecosystem for ‘collaboration and development’. Empowering the karigar, the Atelier works alongside master craftsmen from around the country to create design objects. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, the designs included copper stools inspired by damrus (Lord Shiva’s favourite musical instrument), terracotta and aluminium totem consoles that can be disassembled into perch stools and tables, and the like.

TAKE that

TAKE Editions — handcrafted artworks commissioned for TAKE on Art magazine — spotlighted works by artists such as Ayesha Singh, Dhruvi Acharya, and G.R. Iranna. “Editions have made it possible for artworks to reach the homes of a large community of art enthusiasts, even when they may not necessarily identify as art collectors,” says Bhavna Kakar, the founder of Latitude 28 gallery in Delhi and founding director of TAKE on Art. Singh’s sculpture was a playful take on how architectural forms can be layered; Acharya’s work had bobble heads orchestrated to show emotions; while Iranna’s contemporary sculpture of Buddhist padukas (slippers) indicated a journey towards creating intentions.

Seated power

The line of chairs by Wriver, the luxury furniture brand, synergised craftsmanship and material with innovation. “The current designs reflect upon our heritage,” shares co-founder Sajal Lamba. Then there were the many lifestyle products rolled out by Chennai-based BeatRoot Co, among which ‘That Chair’ — a sculptural design that ‘blurs the boundaries between space and utility’ — stood out. And Bengaluru-based Phantom Hands, which paid homage to the legacy of past artisans with their sculptural minimalism.

Bring Darth Vader home

Not only did Innovative Lighting Designs Limited (ILDL) light up the fairground, but it also offered delightful collectibles. Such as a lamp shade that resembles Darth Vader’s helmet. “We had Star Wars in mind when we came up with this design, but ‘Mona’, the hand-blown glass shade, is a peaceful interpretation of it,” says André Rabell, the deputy director of Czech lighting brand Brokis that collaborated with ILDL to bring the design to India. The booth also showcased marble countertops that light up. “With each design, we aim to metamorphose spaces and celebrate the dynamism of light,” adds Vikram Jain, the director of ILDL.

The writer is a critic-curator by day, and a visual artist by night.