Perk up the living room

The living room is the heart of the home. It’s where the family gathers at the end of the day to chat, watch TV, or simply hang. A drab living room can dampen the energy and mood of the family, which is why it is super important that the space be cheerful and inviting. A few out-of-the-box ideas can turn the living room into a fun place. Try these 5 ideas to turn your living room into a lively room:

Go for two-dimensional walls

A dual coat can add a sense of excitement to the living room. However, give deep thought to the colour combinations, picking those that make you happy. For those who may want to experiment further, may we suggest three different shades? Remember, the rainbow looks pretty too!

Vary the sources

You may be in love with a certain brand’s home décor products but you don’t want your room to end up looking like their catalogue. Remember Phoebe and the Pottery Barn episode in F.R.I.E.N.D.S? It may be tempting to pick everything at one go and from one place, but we suggest you take your sweet time. Visit flea markets or search online; the variety of items will make the room interesting.

Make space for what you value

Ask yourself: what are the things that make you feel you are home? Then add those. Pretty simple, right? It could be aromatic candles, pot-pourri, sequins, a lava lamp, a green bean bag, fresh flowers, lots of family photos — any of these will add signs of life in your living room if they mean something to you.

Add a collective touch

Want to add fun? Why not make fun stuff? You could get the whole family together and paint tile coasters, decorate a wall with photos or decals, put hand prints on a wall, design a wall poster — the options are endless! How about a goofy selfie wall? Add a personal touch and bond as a family.

Do things differently

Why not experiment with things not usually found in living rooms? For example, if you have a beautiful rug which you don’t know where to put out, try hanging it on a wall. This stylist trick is sure to add interest. Or you could get a shocking pink, neon or bright red bean bag with otherwise sober furniture. Bending the rules works especially well in interior décor.