Human chain for healthy heart

Nearly 1,500 people on Thursday formed a human chain on the occasion of World Heart Day to spread awareness on the increasing heart diseases. Apollo BGS Hospitals had organised the programme near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the palace. Doctors, nursing staff, students and the public took part in forming the human chain in the shape of a heart. DHO K.H. Prasad called upon the youth to practice a healthy lifestyle, focusing on a healthy diet, exercise and quitting unhealthy habits for maintaining a healthy heart. The hospital announced that it has received a licence for heart and lung transplantation. Cardiologist Arun Srinivas expressed concern over rising cases of non-communicable diseases