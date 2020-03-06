How these women are setting examples to grow pesticide-free vegetables and fruits at their homes

When Sujitha KJ’s landlord told her to remove the passion fruit vines from their house, she was heartbroken. Luckily, within a few months, her family bought a house of their own. Today, this home at Ariyottukonam near Pothencode, which stands on less than five cents, has a terrace garden, which bagged the State award for the best terrace garden in the district in 2019.

Sujitha is among the many women to have set up vegetable and fruit gardens at their homes to promote a healthy lifestyle. With organic farming gaining root, kitchen gardens have become a norm and many women, both homemakers and working women, grow vegetables and fruits in the backyards or terraces of their homes, thus saying no to pesticide-laden vegetables and fruits that flood the markets. These women are also creating an income as they sell their produce at organic bazaars. In connection with International Women’s Day, MetroPlus catches up with a few women who have created green spaces for edibles.

In good company

Padma Suresh calls the 500-sq-ft terrace of her home “the happiest place”. This home-maker from Pappanamcode starts her day in the company of plants, while listening to songs on the radio. “I can’t live without the company of my plants, they are like my children. I cherish every moment I spend in my garden,” says Padma, whose garden received the State award for the third best terrace garden in the district.

Padma Suresh in her vegetable garden at Pappanamcode | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Even though I used to accompany my father to the paddy fields as a young girl, I never imagined that I would take up farming one day. I first got hooked to orchid farming and then jasmine cultivation. One day, I came across a newspaper report about R Ravindran from Kochulloor, an expert in organic and terrace farming, and the large African yam he cultivated. A meeting with him inspired me to start my own vegetable garden. Today, I grow over 20 varieties of vegetables and sell them regularly at weekly organic markets,” says the 42-year-old.

Ushakumari GS, a teacher at Government Model HSS, Pattom, started growing vegetables at her home on a trial basis. “We wanted to consume healthy, home-grown food. We have fruit-bearing trees around our house. There is mango, jackfruit, avocado, sapota, mangosteen… I was keen on growing flowering plants at first. But later, my husband, L Suresh Kumar, and I wanted to try our hand at growing vegetables. We started out with ivy gourd and green chillies. Once we got an excellent yield, we moved on to other vegetables. Today, we have a full-fledged garden where we grow mint and coriander as well,” says Usha.

Usha Kumari GS at the terrace garden at her home | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Age doesn’t come in the way for 65-year-old Vijaya Bhaskar from Aruvikkara who manages a flourishing vegetable garden on her terrace and a kitchen garden too. “It was after my husband, Bhaskaran Nair, retired from his job that we decided to take up vegetable farming. So we attended a four-day class to learn more about terrace farming. In the last five years, we have rarely purchased any vegetables from the market,” says Vijaya, adding with pride that their garden has been featured in several magazines and television programmes.

Most of these women find market for their produce at the farmers’ bazaar organised at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, or at Pillaveedu Nagar, Kesavadasapuram. Social media has evolved as a learning platform as there are several groups dedicated to farming on WhatsApp and Facebook where these farmers can clear their doubts and exchange suggestions and advices.

Vijaya Bhaskar and Bhaskaran Nair at their vegetable garden | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

However, there is more to having a vegetable garden than watering and applying manure. Pests are a constant threat. “Some pests finish off eating entire plants overnight. This often happens with mint and coriander. So we have to patiently inspect every plant,” says Usha. Vijaya adds: “One has to make it a habit to check the plants both in the morning and evening. That makes it a refreshing exercise for us.”

One should also be willing to learn and read about farming methods from magazines and classes. Sujitha, who is also the secretary of Thiruvananthapuram Karshaka Koottaayma, points out that one should be open to experimentation as well. In her case, besides the common varieties of vegetables, she grows cabbage, cauliflower, yam (kaachil), ginger, turmeric and paddy on her terrace. She has also taken up hydroponics and aquaponics. On another five cents near her home, she cultivates nearly 200 varieties of grafted fruit-bearing plants in containers.

She also holds classes on terrace cultivation and is now giving guidance to 20 houses of a residents’ association in Pettah to set up rooftop gardens. “Soil preparation, use of quality seeds, pest control methods and preparing compost at home are some of the topics I cover in my classes. For working women, I suggest irrigation techniques such as wick irrigation and drip irrigation so that they can save on the time needed to water the plants. My suggestion is start on a small scale and unless you find it enjoyable, don’t push yourself into doing it. I talk to my plants and, for me, being in the garden is a good way to relieve stress. When you are passionate about something, you will definitely find time to pursue it,” she says.