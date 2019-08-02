The zero-cost revamp

We all want to do up our home without breaking the bank. But what if you want a new look at zero cost? We tell you how:

Bring home some free art

The online world is a veritable cornucopia of free art. Vintage ads, prints by masters or classic paintings — print and encase into frames you have lying around.

Layer your carpets and rugs

Let one room be rug free and layer all your rugs in another. Piling one rug on top of another creates a complex and layered appearance.

Use a glass pitcher

Forego your plastic bottles and jugs, and serve water from a glass jar. A few chopped vegetables and fruits popped into the clear pitcher speak of indulgence.

Redo the front door

Unleash your inner DIY artist and create a welcoming wreath for the front door. A funky nameplate, spray-painted numbers or a floral display will add style galore and cost next to nothing.

Display things in threes

This is a design tip that all designers swear by. Display all your things — be it collectibles or even nesting tables — in sets of three. This prime number seems to be the best when it comes to groupings!

Make garlands

Get busy cutting and crafting one afternoon, and stack up colourful heart-shaped cutouts. String together a garland or bunting to add cheer to any space.

Turn teacups into planters

All those mismatched teacups and saucers lying around in your kitchen can be used today. Transform them into the cutest herb garden or use them to grow succulents, bonsais and even colourful flowering plants.

A wind chime with keys

All those keys that don’t seem to fit in anywhere can be converted into the prettiest wind chime. Just paint, attach string and hang them from a branch or twig.

DIY decals

There’s no need to buy expensive wall decals. Cut out old newspaper to create a wall design — try a map, flowers or a pattern that you like. It’s sure to stand out!

Make a low table

Get out all those old magazines and put them to good use. Just stack them together and create a low surface that also doubles up as a table.

Print out your Instagrams

What’s the point of having thousands of photos in your phone and living with walls that are bare? Print out your photos and create an informal and shifting display.

Use that dead lampshade

You’ve had that lampshade so long that you don’t even look at it anymore. If that’s so, you need to reinvent it. Knot a pretty paisley scarf around it or paper it with scrapbooking sheets. Voila!

Jazz it up with string lights

A string of fairy lights can brighten up anything across the home. it could be the bathroom mirror, a potted plant in the balcony or a dark entryway. We recommend using them to give your outdoor spaces a facelift: gardens, patios and the backyard.

Decorate with printed tape

Tape is available in a range of colours and patterns these days. Bring out your collection and create all sorts of interesting designs. We particularly recommend this for kitchen backsplashes and bathroom updates!

Colour code the books

Style your bookshelf in a brand new way by arranging books according to colour. Let their bindings be the deciding factor.