Time for a home makeover

If giving your home a festive look this year doesn’t feel enough, how about going all out and transforming it with a new look altogether? Wondering how? Read on to know more.

Design mantra

Your home is an extension of your personality. Which is why something as simple as arranging a bunch of flowers for a candlelight dinner can be the perfect setting to rekindle your love for your home. “A red table runner with a couple of crystal glasses along with a decanter to pour out the wine (instead of a bottle) adds that classy touch to the table set up,” recommends Shubhojit Mahalanobis, General Manager, Danube Home.

However, a home makeover is an ongoing effort and you can use any day as an excuse to clean up and de-clutter. Deena Rodriques, owner of Chairs & Company, says that if you haven’t used (or needed) something in the last six months, you do not need it at all. “Give it away to someone more deserving. Attack your lofts and basements with this idea in mind. Incorporate more greenery by adding potted plants.”

Light it right

Scented candles and dim lights can never go wrong. If you don’t have scented ones, make-do with quick fixes like orange peel, cloves and a tea light candle to give your home that citrus and spice scented smell. “You could also dim the lights or use fairy lights for a warm look,” adds Lakshmi Narasimhan, AVP, QuikrEasy.

Unique décor ideas | Photo Credit: Chairs & Company

For a personalised touch, opt for aromatic candles in form of a pillar candle, tea-lights, jar and tin containers. These can be placed on the coffee table or other nooks in the home. Ultrasonic diffusers and tea light diffusers give your interiors that extra edge, says Kiran Ranga, Managing Director, Ripple Fragrances.

Do the new

Pick intricately carved teacups filled with blush-toned satchels atop heart-shaped tea saucers. Place these upon a tablescape that is adorned with Victorian candle-stands and tea lights.

You can add colour to a muted living room by adding cosy sofas. If your style is more casual-chic, then set up an elaborate picnic for two in your balcony complete with a warm beverage, your favourite playlist and the comfort of a stellar rattan swing.

Arshi Mukri, Design Expert, Pepperfry, recommends replacing the basic tube lights with eclectic hanging pendants, tea lights and candles to infuse a dreamy element to the space.