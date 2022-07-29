Home sales in India drop 7% in Q2

Many apartments are waiting for buyers.

July 29, 2022 16:40 IST

Buyers are finding deals in their price brackets to be challenging

In a report released by PropEquity, a leading real estate data, research and analytics firm, sales or absorption fell by 7% in a sequential quarter (Q2 vs Q1) as developers across cities focussed on clearing earlier launched inventories.

Sales were also impacted as home loan interest rates increased over the last several quarters impacting affordability. Potential home buyers are also finding deals in their price brackets to be challenging as projects of renowned developers have seen appreciation.

Total units launched across the top 9 tier cities witnessed a drop of 24% on a Q-o-Q basis; however, a growth of 51% was witnessed on Y-o-Y basis.

Similarly, the absorption saw a drop of 7% on a Q-o-Q basis, while a growth of 96% was witnessed when compared to the same period last year.

The unsold inventory has dropped by 5% when compared to last quarter and 11% drop when compared on a Y-o-Y basis.

Home sales across Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Gurugram, and Noida dropped in Q2 vs Q1 at -16%, -1% -4%, -1%, -17%, -28%, -28%, -35% respectively. Only Thane saw an increase in sales at 3%.

Also, the new supply or new launches of housing units decreased by 24% in the same period to 69,812 units from Q1 2022 at 91,489 units. New launches across Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Noida and Gurugram fell -23%, -14%, -37%, -32%, -37%, -72%, and -100% respectively. Only Mumbai saw an increase in new launches by 10%.

“Residential market has been witnessing steady growth in sales and price appreciations over the last one year and the last 5 months have witnessed no major COVID-related lockdowns across India. This has led to developers holding off new launches to clear existing inventories. We believe in the upcoming festive seasons we will see many developers launching new projects especially in the mid and premium segment,” Samir Jasuja, Founder and Managing Director, PropEquitysaid.

“We have been witnessing strong queries from potential buyers for rightly priced and located properties. Lot of our customers are sitting on the fence for developers to announce some offers or schemes to make their buying decisions. Inflationary trends have impacted housing sales slightly but we expect market sentiment to tide over this in the next quarter,’’ Abhishiekh Andlay, Founder of Andlay Estates said.