Splashing on bathroom upgrades

October 13, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

It is the place where we all start the day. And pretty much end the day too.

The bathroom used to be the most neglected place in the house till everything changed when it doubled up as a dressing area, a home spa, and medication storage zone.

British bathroom designer Edward Lewis says, “The bathroom is the one room in which we are able to finally switch off from all that is going on around us and simply be alone with our thoughts, and reflect on the day. A chance to relax and wash life’s little stresses, and above all, where inspiration strikes. It’s an experience!”

The festive season is upon us and even as we give the house a new coat of paint, perhaps it’s time to give the humble bathroom a makeover. A remodel would be ideal, but if changing tiles seems an impossible ask, switching fixtures and changing things around in this shared space can make a huge difference.

“Bathrooms must respond and conform to their user, and not the other way around. If you are making major changes, assess the users and their needs. Plan for now, but keep the future in mind,” suggests Devangee Kelkar, an Ahmedabad-based interior designer. She suggests that planning for the future means looking at your future elderly self and considering the possibility of selling your home in the future. “For that, steer away from ultramodern trends, and work with basics,” she says.

Rahul Mistri, Founder and Principal Designer at Open Atelier Mumbai, suggests simple bathroom upgrades that can significantly impact the feel and ambience.

Reimagining walls

Replacing solid walls with fluted glass panels that enclose natural planters is a trendy and smart way to revamp your bathroom and add a touch of luxury at the same time.

Lighting

Lighting fixtures can significantly affect the bathroom’s overall aesthetic. Energy-efficient LED lights or decorative sconces can create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Mirrors

A stylish and well-framed mirror with a backlight can elevate the entire bathroom. Mirrors also enhance the visual appeal and make the space appear larger.

Hardware and fixtures

Replacing bathroom hardware, such as faucets, showerheads, drawer handles, and towel bars, can give a fresh and modern look to the space. Chrome, brushed nickel or matte black finishes are trendy and can give a sophisticated look.

Accessories

Adding new accessories like shower curtains, bath mats, and towels in colours and patterns that match or complement can instantly refresh the bathroom’s look.

Mistri believes that light neutrals like whites, creams, and pastels work well to brighten the space. Cool tones like blues and greens can be used to create a spa-like ambience.

“Using moisture-resistant paint can help prevent mould and mildew growth. One can incorporate plants that thrive in high humidity, like ferns or orchids, to add a touch of nature. This can be paired with moisture-resistant decor pieces to complete the look,” he says.

The designer offers suggestions for low-cost upgrades that won’t drain the budget.

Painting effects

A fresh coat of paint can instantly transform a bathroom within a limited budget. “Light, neutral colours can create a clean and serene atmosphere, while bold and vibrant hues add personality and energy to the space. Another way is to pick a bespoke colour and add brass or metal accents to give it a classical yet elegant look,” Mistri says.

Cabinet hardware

Replacing old and worn-out cabinet hardware with new knobs or handles can provide a quick and affordable upgrade to bathroom cabinets or vanities.

New shower curtain

Mistri says, “Swapping out an old shower curtain and rod with a new one can instantly update the bathroom’s style. This is a cost-effective way to add a pop of colour or pattern to the space.”

Kelkar feels that bathroom storage is often an afterthought and needs to be planned beforehand. “Storage is always at a premium in bathrooms and it is important to explore and tap every storage space that you can,” she says.

“Over-the-toilet storage, wall-inset medicine cabinets, high open shelves, and boxes to put away bath linen and toiletries are a few creative ways that homeowners can create extra storage space. Try and keep the storage areas as far as possible from the shower and bathtub,” she suggests.

Mistri offers a few key pointers that we must keep in mind when choosing bathroom fixtures.

Accent on originality

“Bringing originality to your bathroom is one way to stand out from the rest. For instance, choosing a white palette with chrome or matt hardware can give it a clean and elegant look,” he says.

Quality and durability

“Fixtures and appliances made from high-quality materials can withstand the humid environment of the bathroom and last for a long time. This can be done by choosing products from reputable brands known for their durability and reliability,” he says.

Water efficiency

Water-saving features, such as low-flow toilets, faucets, and showerheads, can help conserve water and reduce utility bills. “Choosing appliances that come with pre-set features for personalised use and set limits can also help in conserving energy and saving resources.”

Style and aesthetics

Choosing fixtures and appliances that match the overall style and theme of your bathroom can complete the overall look. “Chrome, brushed nickel or bronze finishes can add a tint of elegance to your space,” he says.