Designing kids’ rooms in 2023

These days, rooms for children are being designed to be multi-functional with specific areas for sleeping, work and play. Even within small spaces, it is possible to creatively achieve this.

During the pandemic, people looked for furniture that could be moved easily, and structurally too. For instance, bunk beds or play bunks with slides and ladders, wall climbing units, and wardrobe doors that doubled up as blackboards became popular. There was also a softer approach to interiors as we saw a demand for canopies, large rugs, plush floor cushions and products that were high on comfort.

Today, parents are looking at multi-theme rooms that are gender-neutral and not necessarily ‘dreamy’. Instead, it’s about uplifting and vibrant designs that define their choices. A few interior design trends that have lasted since the pandemic are biophilic design, which brings nature indoors via plants, and clever storage solutions. Here is my pick of global trends, for inspiration.

Cabinets in cane

Sustainable material usage is the in thing. This rustic appeal with hand-woven cane works for all age groups. Baby nurseries too can have cane elements. Lampshades, pendants, furniture, and the list goes on. Known for its easy elegance, Serena & Lily imbues kids’ bedrooms and nurseries with the spirit of a beach vacation, regardless of where they may be located. Expect to find swivel gliders in airy white linen, cribs, and chest of drawers accented with handwoven caning as well.

Themed wall hangings

Wilderness inspired accessories have come back with a bang. Their popularity will grow even more in the coming years. Both sea creatures and jungle animals as wall decor is a thoughtful add-on while designing a space for toddlers. Animal-themed wall hangings from Pottery Barn Kids combine visual appeal, educational value, and a connection to nature. They do have an animal-themed alphabet wall hanging where each letter represents a different animal. This will not only decorate the room but also help children learn their ABCs.

Hypoallergenic bedding

Motifs from nature is another element to look out for. Soft pillows and throws or long flowy curtains with flora and fauna are heart winners. Products with a feathery touch and feel and superior quality yarn are bestsellers. Organic cotton bedding from Crate & Barrel is free from harmful chemicals. This makes it hypoallergenic and suitable for individuals with sensitive skin and allergies. The absence of synthetic additives contributes to a healthier sleep environment, promoting overall well-being.

Large jute rugs

Non thematic, monochromatic, geometric and large rugs are taking over the kiddy ones. It adds spaciousness to the room. Also, natural fibre like jute rugs complimenting all of the above (rustic, cane, animals) is a favourite. A large rug from West Elm defines a specific play area within the room. It serves as a visual boundary, encouraging children to engage in activities within that designated space. This can be particularly useful in open-concept rooms or shared spaces, where creating distinct zones is desired.

Tech-compliant stand

There are many options available on websites like Wayfair or Amazon.com that can be incorporated in the furniture to not only support daily lifestyle requirements but also add to the aesthetic appeal.

Ergonomic study table

The pandemic inspired many to have desks that are built with flexibility — the adjustable height to standing and using it for long hours. Most brands like Pottery Barn and West Elm have a variety of options of ergonomic study that is unique because it prioritises user comfort and proper posture. Its customisable features and focus on health make it distinct from standard furniture, offering numerous benefits to individuals who use it.

Savannah indoors

Inspired by colours from nature, the Savannah brings the rustic into our urban lives. The green fills the space with healing energy and the animals add to all the fun. This low toy storage is uniquely designed to be dually used as a scribbling table, encouraging children to sit on the floor while doing their activities. Not surprising why the mini pull-out cubbies on wheels have become such a big hit. Which mom wouldn’t like to have an organised room where kids have a solution for keeping their little knick knacks.

The writer is founder, Peekaboo Interiors.

