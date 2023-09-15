Scent for the senses

September 15, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

Fragrances possess strong associative properties. They can transport us to distant memories, create nostalgia, sooth our nerves, and even energise us for the day ahead. Research has shown that lavender has calming and soothing properties, peppermint is fresh, invigorating, and helps improve mental clarity, while citrus scents such as lemon, orange and grapefruit reduce feelings of fatigue and increase alertness. Berlin-based scent designer Maurice Joosten, who focuses on “scent architecture”, says, “Whatever you experience has incredible impact on your well-being, your emotions.”

Here’s a round-up of brands that can keep your home fragrant and festive.

Veeda, Mumbai

Launched in 2018 as a cool luxury fragrance house by Dhruv Kohli and Subani Seth, Veeda focuses on handcrafted ‘Bombay luxury’. “Luxury in Bombay has different meanings for its highly diverse population. We create a range of fragrances, from chic and contemporary to sensuous and traditional, to appeal to the varied range of people who inhabit this wonderful city,” Kohli says.

Veeda offers an assortment of reed diffusers, room sprays, glass and tin candles, and car sachets, in fragrances like aquatic, citrus/fruity, floral, gourmand, and oriental/woody. “All our fragrances have been created with the finest ingredients sourced from different regions of India and the world. Every product is made at our own manufacturing unit and we retail in 400 stores globally,” Seth says. The fragrances are priced between ₹750 and ₹10,000.

“Our fragrances involve a four-step blending process, much like baking a cake. At present, we offer 23 fragrances and try and launch new ones regularly. A few tried-and-tested bestsellers are Lily Black Orchid, Bulgarian Lavender, Fresh Mogra, and Bombay Orange Bourbon,” says Kohli.

Rosemoore, Gurugram

Founded in 2007, Rosemoore is an English perfume brand that was brought to India by Renaissance Creations. The Rosemoore product range is ‘luxurious yet affordable’, offering a variety that serves the wide Indian customer base.

Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore, says the company’s exclusive fragrances and premium fragrance products are designed to fit into all environments, be it homes, offices, spas or malls. “We carry five main fragrance categories: floral, fruity, spicy, citrus and woody,” she says, adding that the range of luxury home fragrances, including scented candles and diffusers, make the perfect choice for home owners and gifting options during the festive season.

“From beautifully designed scented pot pourri to stylish scented wooden balls and scented burner oil, our variety of festive-themed decorations and accessories can elevate your holiday décor to the next level and set the perfect ambience,” says Kansal, adding that the Rosemoore range is priced between ₹150 and ₹4,890.

Reflecting influences from around the world, the brand offers unique fragrance blends that instantly create a warm and inviting ambience in any space. Kansal suggests “Lavender Blue for calm and Eucalyptus & Kaffir Lime for invigoration”.

Niana, New Delhi

Nishita Labroo, the founder of Niana, believes that fragrance can transform any space and “undeniably contributes to creating a warm, inviting atmosphere in a home”. “Aromas should blend seamlessly from one room to another. A fragrance plays an integral role of how one feels within their home and has a direct impression on guests too,” she says.

Her luxury home fragrance brand offers a range of scented soy candles, reed diffusers, sachets, and room sprays. “We are known for our unique fragrance portfolio, and our aromas are subtle, evocative, and eclectic. Niana seeks to awaken your senses, to bring to your life and home, a deep sense of joy, serenity and illumination,” Labroo says.

The top sellers, the founder says, are Mogra, Mandarin Lime, Bamboo Grove, Cool Fresh, Wild Rose and Oudh. “Our pricing ranges from ₹685 for travel tin candles to ₹5,525 for gift sets. The soy candles are priced at ₹925 and reed diffusers are priced at ₹1,450,” she says.

An interesting offering is the Poofume, a before and after toilet spray. “A blend of citrus, musk and sandalwood creates a shield and blocks any unpleasant bathroom odour once sprayed on the toilet bowl. Poofume is a must-have for all bathrooms!” Labroo says.

Armatuer, Varanasi

Shraddha Sareen, who started Armatuer in 2017 from a small room in her house with “an electric stove, old vessels, a slab of soy wax, my favourite fragrance (lavender buds), and cotton wicks from my grandmother’s sewing cupboard”, has come a long way.

She now offers an eclectic range of candles and fragrances inspired by the sights and smells around her, and is keen to keep her range sustainable. “We have recently introduced a new container called The Victorian Jar that has vintage metal work around etched glass and can be reused once the candle burns out,” she says.

Sareen loves “working with wood” and has created rustic containers with a whittled effect and rotating lids. “The Whittled Wooden Container comes in a new fragrance called The Oak Room that smells like the earth,” she says.

She lists her bestsellers: Smell Old Books, which creates a sense of calm and positivity; Ghats of Banaras, in fragrances reminiscent of Banaras such as rose, mogra, and oudh; Wooden Acorn Candles and Wooden Pumpkin Candles, both in rustic containers that can be reused. The Armatuer range is priced between ₹400 and ₹2,500.

Armatuer also offers perfume tablets that have eight times the perfume content than a candle. “They help diffusing fragrance optimally in closed spaces such as wardrobes and drawers,” she says.

Maeva, Bengaluru

Launched by Ramesh Flowers India (P) Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers of home fragrance products since 1982, Maeva offers a range of fragrance products. The idea behind Maeva is to create a “collection of keepsakes of smell and sound, of warmth, of small victories, language and travel, of kindness and courage, of love and its manifestation”.

The brand offers a range of candles — monogrammed ones, shot glasses, cupcakes, balls, coloured tealights, tapers, pillars, clear glass candles, metal fruit candles, cloches, and more. A range of floral offerings promise to scent the air and make spaces prettier: potpourri, dried flower bouquets, wreaths, table décor, and floral frames.

Other options include aromatherapy sets, mood elevators, essential oils, diffusers, incense sticks, and the very interesting smudge bundles that bring back an age-old practice of burning to clear negative energy. For the festive season, Maeva also offers dry torans, floral strings, rangoli mats, napkin rings, and candle holders. All products are priced upwards of ₹399.

