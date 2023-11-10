Blending design hacks creatively

November 10, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

Well-designed spaces, sustainably created, carry a rustic charm. Within the beauty of timeless design lies a world of contemporary design trends. These breathe life into your interiors, ensuring they remain not only relevant but also in tune with your ever-evolving tastes.

Here are some of the most popular interior design hacks that you can try:

1. Biophilic bliss

Imagine bringing the serene beauty of nature indoors. Biophilic design, with its emphasis on organic materials, abundant greenery, and ample natural light, is the secret recipe to reconnecting with the natural world. To ace this, use organic materials like stone, wood, and cork to create a natural ambience. Incorporate living walls, potted plants, and sustainable textiles made from materials like organic cotton and hemp to bring the outdoors inside.

2. The art of mixing

Blur the lines between minimalist simplicity and maximalist opulence. This delightful fusion allows you to blend sleek, clutter-free spaces with bold, expressive elements. The result? A harmonious coexistence of tranquillity and creativity that invites curiosity and comfort into every corner of your home. A great way to do this is by blending materials like bamboo or recycled plastic with bold, expressive pieces crafted from materials like metal, glass, or colourful, textured fabrics. You could also try the art of mixing by blending two themes or two-colour palettes, smartly.

3. Palette of peace

Colourful warmth is an aesthetic that is much sought-after. Soft earthy tones, cosy neutrals, and muted pastels form a soothing backdrop for your living spaces. These hues create a sense of serenity and balance, turning your home into a sanctuary of calm. To incorporate this into your space, opt for paint and finishes that use low-VOC or zero-VOC (volatile organic compounds) options to maintain indoor air quality. Choose furniture and textiles made from natural, organic materials like organic cotton or linen.

4. Smart living, smart design

Smart home integration isn’t just a tech-savvy luxury; it’s a practical necessity. Automated lighting, climate control, and security systems seamlessly blend with your interior design, enhancing convenience, and efficiency while maintaining the aesthetics of your space. Integrate smart home technologies seamlessly into your design with devices made from recyclable materials and energy-efficient components. Sustainable lighting fixtures, made from materials like recycled glass, can complement your smart home setup.

5. Texture tells a tale

Texture is the unsung hero of interior design. The focus is on embracing tactile diversity. Natural and sustainable materials like jute, bamboo, tensile and handwoven textiles are your allies. They not only tantalise your sense of touch but also add depth and character to your décor.

6. Statement pieces

Every room deserves its moment in the spotlight. Curate your space with signature pieces that capture the essence of your design vision, making a bold statement. These standout pieces not only make a visual impact but also reflect your unique style.

7. Luminary lighting

Lighting isn’t just functional; it’s an art form. Embrace the transformative power of lighting design. From elegant chandeliers to playful pendant lights, your choice of fixtures can illuminate your space with both warmth and wonder. Because it isn’t merely about brightness; it’s about setting the mood, creating ambience, and highlighting the beauty of your interiors.

The writer is Head of Design and Innovation, Bonito Designs.

