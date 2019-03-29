Help your plants to beat the heat

Just like we need a lot of help dealing with summers and the heat, plants also need extra care. Enthusiastic gardeners in the city share some helpful tips to keep your plants healthy and green.

Snehalatha Seelam who owns Sukheshitha Nursery and Gardens in Maharanipeta says that the first and foremost thing to ensure is that the plants have to be well hydrated. So if it is possible, water then twice a day. “The ideal time to water the plants would be before sunrise and after sunset, she says. “If watering them twice is a problem, then do so after sunset as the soil will retain the moisture longer. And pay attention to the leaves too. In Visakhapatnam’s hot summers, sprinkling water on the leaves will refresh them.” This practice is a must for people who live by the sea, she adds.

Usha Gajapathi Raju, has nurtured a terrace garden for 10 years now. She knows of another way to keep the plants cool. “A layer of leaf litter works well. Spreading some coco peat over the soil for your plants will also help them survive the heat better. Coco peat is a natural fibre made from a coconut husk. It helps the soil increase its water retaining capacity, aids in controlling soil temperature and also controls the growth of weed,” she advises. Her terrace garden has 30 varieties of medicinal, floral, ornamental and fruit-bearing plants. She runs a Whatsapp group called ‘Vizag Gardeners’ where gardening enthusiasts from the city share their experiences and problems. She is also part of a Facebook group called ‘Rythu Mitra’ that promotes self-sustainable gardening.

Liria Medonca, uses mosses as water retainers, she says, especially for delicate plants. “I soak the mosses in water and then place them in the pots of these plants. This helps the soil in retaining water and keeping it moist,” she says. Any plant with a little extra care can grow wonderfully says Liria. “People have a misconception that the weather in Visakhapatnam is too harsh and not every species can survive it. However, I cultivated strawberries and orchids by creating a micro-environment for the plants.” She also uses organic manure, does home composting and grows her own greens.

A‘shade’ in time saves nine

During summer, a temporary makeshift shade over your garden could do wonders for the plants, suggests Liria. “The shade filters out the harsh sun rays and protects the plants. Even the seasonal plants that are known to grow well in summer need some protection from the direct sunlight. Choosing the right fabric for the shade is important. For plants that thrive in summer like pumpkin or ladies finger, one can use thinner fabric for shade. However, for plants that grow well in shade like green leafy vegetables, a thicker fabric needs to be used,” Liria recommends.

Vegetables that love the sun All types of gourd

Pumpkin

Brinjal

Chillies

Cucumber

Snehalatha who has been running the nursery for over 15 years, says that the trend of having ‘greener’ homes has got many people to turn to gardening. “From the last two years, the demand for indoor plants has been at an all-time high at my nursery,” she says.

Tips to keep your plants healthy in summer Water your plants twice a day, preferably just before sunrise and after sunset

Add leaf litter and mulch to the soil to increase water-retaining capacity

Cover your terrace garden with a makeshift shade or simply cover the plants with a wet cloth

Flowering plants like rose and marigoldneed shade

Keep moving the pots and planting bags around to ensure balance of sun and shade.

“Not only is the maintenance easier when you have indoor plants, but they also purify the air and provide natural cooling. English Ivy, Aloe vera, oxygen plant, spider plant, peace lily, Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema) are some of the indoor plants that stay well in this weather,” she says. If you are looking for a new plant to make your summers cooler, pick crotons. They are green, pretty and are not high maintenance.

