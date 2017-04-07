Handling the water crisis

The city of Bengaluru is facing a water crisis like never before. Dependent completely on the Cauvery for its water requirements, the level of water in the KRS dam and Kabini reservoir stands at 4.68 tmc ft. and 0.34 tmc ft. respectively. This is enough water for about 50 days. If the monsoon of June 2017 is delayed by even a week it will be catastrophic for the cities dependent on the reservoirs.

On the other hand, if one looks at the rainfall in April and May in the city of Bengaluru over the last 5 years from 2015, it has been as indicated in the table.

The variability of the rainfall has been particularly high for April but has been steady for May. The month of May happens to be a peak with rainfall dropping off in June and July before it picks up in August again.

With this understanding of the dire situation in the dams and the summer rainfall pattern for the city itself, it makes sense for every household and apartment to prepare to harvest rainwater. With the average of 110 mm of rain in May , a 100 sq. m. rooftop can pick up and collect 10,000 litres of rainwater, assuming a 10 per cent loss due to evaporation and filtration of dust.

In fact, this water can be stored in the existing tank meant to collect the water from the BWSSB. If there are old wells in the house they can be cleaned up and the rooftop rainwater lead into them. Old defunct borewells can also be used to recharge rooftop rainwater to the aquifers.

Recharge wells

Made of pre-cast concrete rings, recharge wells of 3 feet diameter and depth of about 20 feet are ideal to transfer rooftop rainwater, water from paved areas and water from clean stormwater drains into the aquifer.

They need not be filled with any sand or stone gravel but can be like mini-wells; only they will place rainwater into the ground instead of yielding water like ordinary wells do.

Of course storm-water drains need to be cleaned and rainwater led into the lakes and tanks too by the city authorities.

There is a role for all citizens and residents of Bengaluru to manage the water crisis along with the authorities. The summer showers cannot be wasted, neither can a moment.

Hopefully we will take action on a war footing starting today. That would be water wisdom.