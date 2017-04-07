Habit loops, sentiments and good designing

Design in essence is the manifestation of a designer’s creative inclinations, fitted of course to the context. But this design can move to a totally different plane when an unconventional, research-oriented approach is fused in. The evolving plan can then be totally varied in thought process and final expression.

Architect Raja Arjun of Office of Cognitive Design believes in approaching his designs from this differential angle, keeping in firm perspective not only the context as well as the people using the spaces, but also the ‘pain points’ that frequently arise. “We address these through design, coming up with effective solutions that not only improve functionality but also prove to be aesthetically appealing.”

According to him elements such as psychological patterns, habit loops and aspects that can serve as positive triggers for such habits, need to be looked into while coming up with a design. “For instance, one of our clients required an inducement for his morning exercise and this was addressed by incorporating a rack beside his bed to place his jogging shoes.”

Arjun further adds, “Questions such as who, why, what, how need to be asked before embarking on a design solution, with the approach different and innovative right from the outset.” These sentiments are reflected amply in his projects. One of his restaurant projects, Jam Jar, reflects the sentiments of preserving old items. This is abundantly seen in the feature of crochet, rattan, wire basket units, and old steel mesh innovatively crafted into an arresting demarcating wall, recycled plastic wire knitted chairs, to mention a few.

The resulting design is an arresting space that is unique and warm while conveying the message to recycle and save. His office space conveys similar notions where items such as water pipes are upcycled to become lighting units, and salvaged wooden beams converted into attractive furniture pieces.

When presented with a 48-acre site to design individual villas, Arjun, after the mapping the site for orientation, decided to make the design climate friendly and a net zero project where dependency on the grid is zero or minimal. “The approach involved demarcating each plot on unconventional lines where the spaces are oriented to the angles of sunlight and wind flows.

The unconventional angles of the plot invariably give rise to a further unconventional design”, smiles Arjun.

The logic of the design revolved around interpreting the language of erstwhile bungalows where a community spine ran behind each house, forming the demarcating space between the sets of housing units. “This spine is devoid of traffic, enabling residents to go cycling, walking, jogging. The backyards open on to this spine, prompting also community interaction with neighbours while relaxing in individual backyards”, he explains.

Stack effect

Solar panels on the façade create a stack effect to push out hot air while the structural demarcating wall between two individual sites is totally shielded with creepers, which besides serving as an aesthetic feature, also dissipates heat that would otherwise penetrate into the interiors.

For retail spaces

Arjun’s differential approach to design is most pronounced in the manner in which he has addressed the interiors of a retail chain store. Here the thought process has gone beyond conventional functionality and aesthetics to usher in features that aid the customer in choosing the most sought after pieces in the store without manual directives. Thus the racks housing the shoes incorporate coloured lighting that alters depending on the frequency of each pair being picked, indicating the most popular items on the shelves.

“The racks are also placed on channels that enable their effortless movement around the store without having to manually remove the individual contents. Flexibility of the individual racks further aide in manipulating displays at a quick pace based on customer behaviour and inclinations”, adds Arjun. While lighting features incorporated further alter and guide the customer based on buying patterns and customer psychology, the design also enables the store to collect data on customer behaviour and anticipate trends in accordance, making the store design totally interactive.