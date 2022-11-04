CII - Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has achieved 9.75 billion sq. ft of green building footprint spread across 8,600+ projects all over India. This was announced during the inauguration of the IGBC Green Building Congress 2022 in Hyderabad recently.

The conference was inaugurated by Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister. He said all people should be aware of the threats posed by climate change and that green buildings are one of the means to reduce those threats. He exhorted all state governments and urban local bodies to proactively offer incentives to IGBC-rated green buildings to ensure wider adoption of green building concepts throughout the country. He emphasized the urgent need to conserve water and help India build water security for the future. In closing, he urged all participants to be a part of the green building movement in India.

Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner-South Asia, representing the British High Commission in India,announced that the UK will launch a new programme is in association with IGBC for promoting clean technologies in India. She outlined the UK’s efforts towards net zero and said they would work with India, and especially IGBC, to holistically achieve the net zero and sustainability goals of both countries.

IGBC NEST, a one-of-its-kind rating programme for self-developed housing projects to go green, was launched at the event. Updated versions of the IGBC Green Factory Rating System, IGBC Green Affordable Housing Rating System and IGBC Green Resorts Ratings System were also launched, along with the IGBC Coffee Table Book.