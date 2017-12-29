Go bespoke and luxe at the Maroon Manor

If a shared work experience of 18 years in interior design has taught Jyoti Roy Chowdhury and Mona Dejgani anything, it is that the Indian market lacks options when it comes to premium design furniture and décor pieces. Having collaborated on several projects, the two — with expertise in interior architecture and styling respectively — came together to launch Maroon Manor, a luxury décor and design store in Worli, Mumbai, three months ago.

With a focus on interior styling solutions and design projects, Maroon Manor offers bespoke made-to-order furniture on par with international standards. “We want to innovate, and the store showcases our design sensibilities by introducing pieces we’ve designed and curated personally,” says Dejgani. They also stock over 30 different fabric brands, including ROMO, Black Edition and Marc Jacobs, chandeliers and lighting from brands like Baccarat and St Louis, crystal accessories from Mario Cioni, and a selection of rugs designed in-house.

Home in a store

The 3,000 sq ft store reflects their aesthetic — with each vertical surface treated differently, with wall coverings (like a Roberto Cavalli wallpaper), veneer panelling, inlay work and leather cladding, to create a mood of warmth and luxury. “The colour maroon stands for strength and royalty, which is what our designs reflect,” says Chowdhury. “Besides, it is a colour that works well for a statement piece of furniture in a colour neutral palette. Hence the name.”

An elegant living room greets guests when they enter, flanked by a dining and bar setup, leading into a king size bedroom accentuated with curated artwork and accessories. There’s also a den, with a distressed leather sofa, velvet armchairs and an Art Deco desk. The 40-year-old duo — who’ve worked individually on projects including Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s home, Mannat, in Mumbai, and jewellery designer Neerav Modi’s Dubai abode — states they have created the store in such a way that their clients can envision their own homes. “Our audience, from individuals to interior designers and builders, are people who understand design and quality, and the price tag that goes with it,” says Dejgani.

Leather and brass

Visiting design fairs like Maison & Objet and Salone del Mobile are part of their routine, as keeping up with trends is essential, especially with their bespoke furniture line, she adds, sharing that their focus is on timeless, comfortable yet stylish pieces. While the fabrics and leathers are sourced from Europe, the veneers and the brass they incorporate are picked up locally, and then treated and polished at their factory in Silvassa, Gujarat. “Jyoti designs each piece and ensures the technicalities are followed to the T by the fabricators at our factory, which is the most important part that determines the outcome,” she says, adding, “The inspirations come from current trends and the space we are designing for.” One of their recent designs is an eight-seater dining table, with a base made of triangular sections of metal and a top veneer sporting marquetry work.

While the luxury furniture segment in the country has seen an upswing in the last six to seven years, with several international brands foraying into the country, the duo believes their brand of made-to-order furniture will set them apart. “The Maroon Manor redefines contemporary décor with an aim to add artisanal elements to interiors,” Dejgani concludes.

Fabrics from ₹1,800 per metre, tables from ₹2.5 lakh and sofas from ₹4.5 lakh. Details: 022 24943317