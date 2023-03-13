HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

For the summer

March 13, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Venkatesh Bhat S 3162
The temperature in Mysuru is steadily on the rise and a roadside vendor has lined up clay waterpots in anticipation of their demand.

The temperature in Mysuru is steadily on the rise and a roadside vendor has lined up clay waterpots in anticipation of their demand. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.