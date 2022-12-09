  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

For the investors

December 09, 2022 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

Those who want to invest in farmland and get good returns on investment need professional guidance.. With such help they can grow profitable fruit plants and build farmhouses. The experts will plan, design, construct and manage the farmland and provide knowledge of the latest developments in fruit production Mythri Farms from Vibez Estates offers all these services and also sell fruits at profitable prices. It has projects in Chickballapur, Channapatna, Chikkamagaluru and Sakleshpur.

www.vibezestates.com

-

-

-

Related Topics

The Hindu Property Plus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.