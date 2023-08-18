Paving the way to durability, performance and style

August 18, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

Durability, performance, and aesthetics are crucial considerations for flooring in both home and commercial settings. There are numerous options available today, and choosing the best requires knowing each one’s particularities and whether they are best suited for your needs.

Hardwood flooring

For homeowners looking for a combination of elegance, toughness, and natural beauty, hardwood flooring is a classic option. Made of actual wood, it provides cosiness and personality to any room. It is great for spaces that see frequent visitors such as living rooms, corridors, and kitchens since it can resist normal wear and tear. A must-have when installing hardwood flooring is the right kind of adhesive and coating to ensure the panels and skirting remain in place and do not deteriorate.

Ceramic tile flooring

Ceramic tiles are adaptable and long-lasting, while also being aesthetically pleasing. They are made from clay and other natural materials, and baked in a kiln to produce a dense, hard surface. They require little upkeep, and are resistant to stains, dampness, and scratches. Ceramic tiles are perfect for moist places like bathrooms and kitchens since they are non-porous and have great water resistance. They can also endure high temperatures, which makes them appropriate for usage in outdoor settings and next to fireplaces.

Stone flooring options

Granite and marble are two popular choices for stone flooring, each embodying distinct characteristics. They have been used in construction and interior design for centuries, and their natural beauty and durability continue to make them sought-after options. Be sure to combine them with heavy-duty adhesives to avoid airlocks, and cracking or chipping in the long run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Epoxy flooring systems

A common choice for industrial settings is epoxy flooring systems because of their remarkable durability and chemical resistance. Their robust surface can endure heavy equipment, foot traffic, and chemical spills, ensuring longevity and lowering maintenance costs. Epoxy flooring increases light reflectivity, visibility and workplace safety, and as epoxy flooring is seamless, oil and food spillages don’t permeate in tile joints, making this a hygienic and easy to clean option great for manufacturing industries, hospitals and surgery rooms.

Polyurethane flooring solutions

Polyurethane flooring options play a key role in sectors that demand exceptional impact resistance, slip resistance, and abrasion resistance. These systems are perfect for warehouses, factories, and industrial sites since they are made to endure heavy loads, foot traffic, and harsh weather. They offer matte, satin, and gloss finishes, giving companies the flexibility to choose what works best professionally and aesthetically. They also have UV resistance, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor parking areas.

Anti-static flooring systems

Flooring solutions that safeguard delicate equipment by reducing static electricity are necessary in sectors such as electronics, data centres, and laboratories. Anti-static flooring systems efficiently disperse static charges, safeguarding employees’ safety and reducing damage to electronic components. These specialised coatings have a controlled amount of electrical resistance since they are made with conductive materials. Businesses can protect their equipment and preserve the integrity of their processes using anti-static flooring.

Floor guard

Floor guards, commonly known as floor protectors, are designed to safeguard flooring surfaces from damage, scratches, and wear and tear. They also play a vital role in preventing slips and falls, and enhancing safety. The white floor guard is commonly used in places of worship, reflecting sunlight and thereby reducing temperature. It is great for places where people tend to walk barefoot. In addition to having alkali resistance properties, it also provides complete protection against weathering.

A wide range of flooring options are available today to suit varied needs. It is important to choose the right option, which will enhance the safety, durability and beauty of your space.

The writer is Zonal Manager TCS (Projects), Nippon Paint India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.