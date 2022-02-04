Find the perfect neutral

When it comes to home décor, neutrals are like the little black dress. They never go out of style

If you like your colours in small doses, a neutral backdrop may be the best bet for you. It lets you create a soothing yet stylish setting, and is never in your face. But neutrals have moved on from the traditional black, white and beige. Grey still rules, it’s true, but there are plenty of other choices too. Which one will it be? Put your thinking cap on.

Will it be sage?

This mix of grey and green brings to mind a profusion of dried sage leaves. It’s calm, soothing and tranquil, which makes it the best choice for bedrooms and quieter zones.

Is it indigo?

Getty Images/iStockphoto

There’s something special about blue which is why two shades of this colour make it to this list. A traditional Indian colour, indigo adds depth and drama to any space and can be used in a myriad ways.

What about camel?

Getty Images

This shade of brown resembles the colour of the hair of a camel. Associated with stylish trench coats for years, camel can be dressed up or down. The best part? It’s more multifaceted and sophisticated than cousin beige.

Will it be greige?

A mix of grey and beige, greige has become extremely popular in home décor. Greige translates into grey goods, and usually refers to raw fabric that’s not yet been dyed, bleached or finished.

How about navy?

Blue is one of the most popular colours across the world. But this dark and sophisticated shade of blue is edging out black in the neutral sweepstakes. It pairs well with any colour and seems to be here to stay.

Is it amethyst?

Getty Images/iStockphoto

This rich and regal colour, an offshoot of the purple family, adds a contemporary vibe to any space. Don’t worry about landing up with a feminine space. Contrast the prettiness of the colour with masculine furniture and accessories.

Will it be grellow?

If you thought you can’t go beyond greige, say hello to grellow. This blend of grey and yellow works extremely well as a neutral. What colour are we talking about exactly? Think the colour of a tennis ball!

These unusual combinations will lay the perfect foundation for a beautiful room. Create a layered effect by contrasting fabrics, patterns, textures and shapes. Enjoy the chameleon nature a neutral palette lends to your room — dress it up when you're in the mood; dress it down when not.

Light grey and ice blue

When in mood to try something soothing and sophisticated, then opt for this unusual and Scandi-style combination. It is subtle and stylish, and will create a soothing ambience.

White and soft green

Getty Images/iStockphoto

In case your nature is nature-friendly, show that fondness in your home décor. Using a soft tone along with white allows you to enhance your space and make it look expansive and pretty.

Lime yellow and beige

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Add some citrus taste to your décor taste buds. Warm shades of yellow merge with crème or beige walls to create a cozy and inviting feel.

Coral and brown

To all those who like reds and pinks, make friends with coral. Tone the brightness down with a shade of light brown — think milky chocolate brown — to balance out the hues.

Beige and white

Getty Images

The classic couple, this duo weds neutral tones together to show how soft and gentle shades can create simple and inviting spaces.

Tangerine and taupe

Add a touch of summer to your neutral shade by juxtaposing your citrus shade with a classic beige tonal value.