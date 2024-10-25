Festive decor trends highlight contemporary aesthetics and craftsmanship

Cultural consultant and curator Shruti Sitara Singh believes decorating a home should be like curating a personal collection, where every piece tells a story and adds character to the space. Her approach to “styling and not decorating” her home in Mumbai’s Kandivali captures this idea perfectly. Each corner reflects an aesthetic choice, a lived experience, a memory, or a meaningful connection.

One of the standout features in Shruti’s home is a stunning çhapan coat from Istanbul, which takes pride above her bed. In Turkey, the çhapan has historical ties to the Ottoman Empire, where it was embraced as a luxurious garment reflecting a blend of practicality, cultural identity, and artistry. While not exclusively Turkish, the çhapan found its way into Istanbul and the Ottoman culture between the late 13th and early 20th centuries, symbolising elegance and status. “This vintage garment has found new life not as wearable fashion but as a piece of art. My love for textiles extends beyond traditional use. It’s expressive decor elements that bring my space alive,” says Shruti, adding that no one should decorate a house just for the sake of it—it should feel collected, a reflection of one’s travels, passions, and identity.

While Shruti’s more contemporary way of adding life to her home is not centred around the festive season, it is reflective of how, in recent years, more Indians have started embracing contemporary ways of decorating their homes, moving away from strictly traditional setups to incorporate modern decor elements. And while festivals like Deepavali still hold deep cultural significance, the approach to home styling has evolved to reflect individual tastes and a more eclectic sense of style.

Mumbai-based interior stylist Samir Wadekar says there is currently a deep appreciation for contemporary craftsmanship in the home decor space, with a significant shift towards India-made products. “This movement is evident across various domains, from art and artifacts to furniture. There’s a growing insistence on supporting local artisans and embracing materials and techniques that are rooted in India’s cultural heritage, yet reinterpreted for modern living,” he says.

New-age Indian brands are not merely reproducing traditional styles; they are reinventing them. This reinvention often combines age-old techniques with sleek, contemporary aesthetics, resulting in decor that feel familiar and fresh. “It’s a nuanced approach where nostalgia plays a role, but not in a purely retrospective sense. The focus is on elevating elements of the past to meet present-day tastes,” says Samir.

For example, designs that draw from traditional crafts like Channapatna woodwork (contemporarised by architect Ashiesh Shah as lights) or handloom textiles are reimagined with minimalistic lines, modern colours, or unexpected forms. This recontextualisation keeps the essence of the craft intact while making it relevant for today’s aesthetic sensibilities.

Playing with accents

For Arun Shekar, architect, interior designer, and co-founder of Kozhikode-based architecture firm Humming Tree, accent pieces are essential in transforming home interiors, especially during the festive season when spaces are frequently updated to accommodate gatherings and celebrations. “These decorative elements not only serve as focal points but also add a layer of sophistication, contrast, and functionality,” he says.

Arun believes that accent pieces that add contrast and character can elevate the living room as a social hub. Mirrored furniture, like credenzas or console tables, creates depth and brightens the space by reflecting light. Wooden accents with intricate carvings provide warmth, while multi-functional pieces, such as bar units with hidden compartments, offer both style and utility.“

Another fun way of adding character to a living space is to play with proportions, using varied heights and scales for visual interest. Tall candle stands in cast iron or brass can be positioned in corners to cast shadows while layering different-height items like armchairs, decorative pots, and side tables creates a balanced look. Martini or tree trunk-style tables introduce wood, marble, or metal textures, offering functional and stylish accents that enhance the room’s dynamic feel.

Arun warns that less is more when adding accents, especially if you are the kind who hosts often. “Avoid overcrowding by focusing on a few standout decor pieces that complement each other and the room’s style. Also, position larger items against walls for balance, while smaller accessories can sit atop tables or shelves without disrupting the flow. In smaller spaces, opt for multi-functional accent pieces, like storage ottomans or convertible tables, to maximise utility,” he says.

Let there be light

Lighting is also crucial to setting a mood for an intimate gathering at home. The right lighting can make a space feel cosy, celebratory, and inviting, while poor lighting can detract from the mood and functionality, feels product stylist and co-founder of Mumbai-based creative agency Nainmatakka, Sahil Pednekar.

“A rule of thumb for living room lighting combines layered lighting — ambient, task, and accent. It creates depth and a dynamic atmosphere, with warm-toned LED fixtures or wall sconces providing a soft glow and reading lamps adding focus. Warm white or soft yellow lights evoke comfort, while dimmable fixtures enable mood adjustments throughout the evening,” says Sahil.

Contemporary techniques, such as sculptural lighting, organic shapes, and reflective surfaces, enhance visual interest and distribute light, making the space feel intimate and spacious, especially for festive gatherings.

In the dining room, where food and drinks are the focus, Sahil recommends that a central light fixture will provide sufficient brightness without overshadowing the table. “Consider using light fixtures with adjustable settings so you can soften the light as the evening goes on,” he adds.

The centrepiece

The table is the focal point of any gathering. It is the place for conversation, laughter, and food. New Delhi’s Eeshaan Kashyap, food and beverage curator and founder of Tablescape by Eeshaan, says the table needs to come alive with some drama. “You have to give people something to discuss,” he says. Eeshaan has been using saris as tablecloths with a contemporary twist. “The idea is to drape sarees over tables in unique, unconventional ways, creating a layered, textured look that adds elegance to any setting. Banarasi or silk saris work beautifully for high tea setups or as decorative stations, where the focus is on the aesthetic rather than practicality,” he says.

In Eeshaan’s opinion, people are increasingly open to experimenting with tableware that features mixed materials, embracing a blend of traditional and contemporary elements. “While metallics like brass and copper were once the go-to choice for serving and dining, there’s now a strong shift toward natural and craft-based materials. Terracotta, clay, woven cane, and loom-based textiles are becoming popular for setting the table, adding an artisanal touch that celebrates handcrafted techniques,” he says.

A handy tip for table scaping is embracing the unconventional, focusing less on strict functionality and more on breaking symmetry to create a unique aesthetic. “Practicality can be redefined by adapting to the setting — like figuring out how to enjoy a meal on a draped saree used as a tablecloth. While functionality matters, it’s equally important to challenge traditional norms. For instance, a vessel typically used for flowers might double as a serving dish, blending form and function. It’s about balancing utility with creativity,” says Eeshaan, who recently created a tablecloth using 1,400 peacock feathers collected over several months. “It may not be practical to clean, but the effect was beautiful. People crave uniqueness, and even unconventional ideas quickly become popular when they challenge tradition,” he adds.

The home has become a canvas for experimentation. This shift reflects a desire for uniqueness, transforming everyday spaces into expressive environments that celebrate individuality. It is no longer just a place to live; it is a dynamic showcase of personal style.