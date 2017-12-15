Clear the clutter

Every home is an ongoing project, especially when it comes to maintenance. Focusing only on the décor and ignoring the organisation is bound to land you in a mess — a literal one.

Streamlining these nine spots one by one will keep you sane through the year.

The entryway. You pass it on your way in; you pass it on your way out. But does your entryway make life easier or mess things up? Keep things organised by allocating spaces/cubbies for keys, chargers, phones, ID cards and all the sundry things you need to grab as you go.

The craft cupboard. This is every mom’s go-to place when the kids get bored. Keep your craft closet ship-shape to ensure that you can get crafting when you feel like it. Stock the collection of card-stock, pretty papers, tapes, beads, laces, ribbons and other baubles in place.

The cookbook rack. Your bookshelves are your pride and joy, be they in the living room, bedroom or kitchen. So don’t give your kitchen cookbook rack the step-motherly treatment. Style the rack with artefacts and kitchen essentials to show off your collection.

The bar. The most favourite part of your home — for you and your guests — but when did you last sort out the collection of spirits and liquors? Organising the bar cabinet and making an inventory lets you know what you have and what you need.

The shoe closet. We all spend a couple of hours every other weekend on the closet but pay no attention to the shoe closet. Sort things out, throw shoes and sandals that are past their prime and give away what you don’t wear. Adding an air freshener will keep the closet fresh.

The underwear drawer. Stuffing everything willy-nilly into the drawers isn’t the best way to keep your expensive underwear in shape. Separate the different types into neatly folded piles. Organise by type, colour, fabric and use – remember the Marie Kondo way…

The medicine cabinet. Sorting through the medicine cabinet for a Disprin is the last thing you want to do when your head is splitting. Go over the cabinet, throw out old strips and bring in new meds. Organise and rearrange so finding the right medicine is easy for anyone, even a guest.

The travel pouch. Those who travel frequently, for work or leisure, must keep a travel pouch ready to go. Keep your pouch stocked with all that you may need — toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, body wash, shampoo, cream, nail cutter, comb and so on.

The bag box. That little corner in the home has a collection of bags — plastic, paper and garbage bags. Ensure that they don’t overwhelm you.

Designate a drawer or box for them and arranging carefully will ensure that getting a bag when you need one is easy as pie.