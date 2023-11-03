Getting your home Diwali-ready

November 03, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

Let there be light! For it’s the season to celebrate. A fresh coat of paint, a new wallpaper, a change of soft furnishings, or upgrading kitchen appliances, can brighten up the occasion. Here’s how you can do it:

Begin with a detox

Forget the post-Diwali detox that begins with lemon and honey for the body. A pre-Diwali detox for the home can be the best new beginning for your rooms. Comb every room, and look at the drawers, closets, shelves, and boxes with a hawk’s eye. Toss anything that you haven’t used in the last couple of years, and you’ll free up space. Donate what is good to reuse, sell what you want to, and host a book swap to gift yourself a set of new books. Go room by room focusing on all the nooks and crannies that tend to be ignored amid the everyday rush. “If you want to do something that’s good for you and your home in the long run, do a plastic detox. Throw away all those plastic bags stashed inside another plastic bag for some day, toss the takeout containers, and replace your plastic jars with glass or steel ones. This is one investment that will stand you in good stead,” says Aarti Thakkar, an Ahmedabad-based interior designer.

Take things down a notch

Red, gold, and glitter... when did Diwali become confined to these three colours? The traditional, overstated take on the festival seems to have become a thing of the past as more of us want spaces that are understated yet luxurious. Choose paint colours that are sophisticated instead of going in for trends like colour blocking or accent walls. A midnight blue, neutral greige, or sage green offer the perfect backdrop to create a festive space that’s minimalist yet welcoming. “Focus on creating a space that is easy on the eye, looks and feels welcoming, and invites you to get comfortable,” suggests Sagar Sharma, a Delhi-based architect and designer. To create a festive vibe, swap out existing artworks or décor accessories with traditional motifs and materials. “Indian prints, metals like brass and silver, and simple glass vases work well. Explore your kitchen shelves to look for crockery and serveware that can be used to accentuate your décor. Make do with what you have — that’s the essence of minimalism,” Sharma adds. He suggests juxtaposing art pieces of varied sizes stacked on a horizontal surface with flowers and candles.

Bring back the fairy lights

Nothing speaks festivity as loud and clear as a string of fairy lights does. Bring them out from the closet and use them across the home to create a bright, celebratory atmosphere. Coil them on the balcony railing, sure, but there are many more ways to use the series of lights across the home. Run the lights around a floor-standing mirror to create greater glow, or string them around collages and photo galleries to shine the light on family time. Loop the lights around a glass cylinder to create a vase that’s perfect for the festival or try threading them around a hula hoop for a rustic chandelier or décor piece. “Routine items like jars, bottles and fishbowls look stunning when you pop in fairy lights. You can also use the strings of lights to good effect in dead hallways, on potted plants, and across bookshelves,” says Swati Patel, a Vadodara-based interior designer. Choose from stunning new fairy lights offered by Fabindia, Ikea, or head to the local market to get simple strings.

This year, Pinklay unveiled two special festive collections for the home: Gardens of India and Mahotsav. From handcrafted tableware to furniture and textiles, Pinklay’s original designs draw inspiration from nature, history, and mythology. Mahotsav, our handblock-printed home linen range, is a tribute to mythology. Gardens of India, our dining collection, honours the beauty of both new and old gardens across the country. Each piece is designed and ethically handcrafted in India, says Daisy Tanwani, Co-founder and CEO, Pinklay.

Go all out with flowers

Bright orange and yellow marigold, faintly scented tuberoses, rich red damask roses, vibrant gerbera, fragrant mogra, and stunning lilies can completely transform the ambience of your home. Stick them in tall vases, create a floral rangoli, float them in brass urlis, or scatter them on tabletops to create a lovely room. “The heavenly fragrance wafting through the air elevates the décor by connecting another sensory layer. Make sure you don’t just do up the living room. Begin at the front door, and include all spots — the entryway, dining area, bedrooms, bathrooms, and little nooks. Flowers brighten up moods and spaces,” Thakkar says. She adds that candles and flowers are a match made in heaven, and can together help light up any area. “Place clusters of pillars and tapers on a horizontal tabletop, or light up tealights along the stairway. Add a few flowers, and the décor looks almost wedding-like,” she says. A variety of brands, including Bath & Body Works, Bougie, La Lumiere, Armatuer, and Niana offer a range of candles that are just right for the season, starting ₹399 upwards.

Invite friends and family

Hosting family and friends need not have to be tough. “The pandemic has put the focus on small, intimate gatherings instead of big bashes. A Diwali lunch that brings the extended family together is a good idea as is a laidback night soiree,” Patel says. Give the soft furnishings an update by investing in new Diwali ranges launched by brands like Pinklay, Fabindia, and Yellow Dwelling.

For the food, be easy on yourself. Plan a simple but impactful menu: starters, dips, fancy cocktails and beverages, main course, and a couple of desserts (at least). “Deck the table to make an impact. We’ve all learnt from the zillions of cooking shows we watch that plating and serving is as important as the cooking,” Patel says. Invest in new serveware and table settings from Rena, Fab India, and June Shop to revitalise your décor.“ ”The tablescape needs to be considered when setting out the food — ensure that the tableware, decorations, linen, and food are parts that form a unified whole,” Patel adds.

Rule of thumb when hosting a festive get-together: don’t sweat the small stuff and join the fun!