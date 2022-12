December 18, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

AIDSO Karnataka has condemned the hike in engineering college fee effected by the government since the last two years. A release said the fee has been increased by ₹15,000 in the last two years and described it as a reflection of the growing commercialisation of education. ADISO district secretary Chandrakala said a higher fee would deprive educational opportunities for students from BPL families and wanted the government to rescind the fee hike in students’ interest.