Dress up tangerines

For four years now, Kamna Vohra and Vaishnavi Reddy have been creating floral wonderlands in Chennai and Hyderabad. Having met at their children’s school, it took the slow-living vibe of the pandemic years and the need to find oneself to result in Iris Lane. Today the duo works with dahlias, peonies, and native blooms to create bespoke floral settings for events, home decorations, and everyday use.

Vohra, a banker turned florist, had previously founded ‘Life A Party’, which specialises in tablescapes. Reddy, an art and flower enthusiast, joined her soon after. Their brand name takes after the flower that symbolises faith and courage, a reminder of their journey so far. “Since childhood, my grandmother and I used to celebrate Bathukamma (a Hindu flower festival) together in Hyderabad and the name Iris Lane also came from this memory,” adds Reddy.

Using decadent roses that have been gently opened up and unusual varieties like wax flowers, these women build on themes like Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’, tutti frutti, ice cream, and Amalfi. They are equally at ease with traditional arrangements featuring jasmine, coconut leaves and brassware. The friends say they enjoy home decoration projects the most as it helps them ideate while factoring residents’ daily lives and interests. Subscriptions start from ₹ 4,000. Sourcing from Ooty, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, and flower farms across the country, the anthophiles get very busy during Diwali. Clients prefer red and white arrangements using local Indian blooms like amaranthus, chrysanthemum buttons, and baby’s breath during this season, they say. “Recently we were requested to use sunflowers in an arrangement as well,” Vohra shares. She shares some tips for people who want to go beyond the usual jasmine, marigold, lotus and tuberose this season:

1. Coconut inspiration: Sometimes it is not just about the blossoms on the table. Tablescaping could include accents such as miniature parrots fashioned from coconut leaves, oranges that double as vases, luscious pomegranates and even coconuts as props. “We had an ice cream-themed birthday event where we used ice cream sundae glasses and carnations to create a sundae structure as the centrepiece,” adds Reddy.

2. Take it outdoors: With the Chennai weather getting more tolerable for outdoor events, impromptu picnics are gaining popularity. “We have entire picnic arrangements, from cushions to mats that complement the flower arrangements,” says Vohra.

3. Foliage surprise: Teaming foliage like lepidium virginicum or virginia pepperweed with wax flowers is an apt decor during winters. Cymbidium, or boat orchids, tulips, and hydrangeas are some of the other season favourites around this time.

4. Longevity: Local flowers stay fresh longer. Spraying them with water twice a day and changing the still water every day will help. Considering the weather in both Chennai and Hyderabad, flowers like sunflowers, chrysanthemums, and lilies that last longer are in more demand.

Monthly subscriptions from ₹ 4,000.

Details on Instagram: @irislanechennaihyd