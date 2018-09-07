The illusion of space

Using furniture, accessories and colour you can create an illusion of space in your home. Wondering how? Read on.

Big makeovers

When re-decorating homes, the concentration is usually on the furniture and accessories. On one hand multi-purpose furniture saves space, and on the other, accessories such as mirrors brighten rooms and make them look larger. “However, not many know that a ceiling can also contribute in making a space appear bigger.

Also known as the fifth wall, it can be enhanced by adding colour and customized as per one’s requirement, making it into a designer ceiling.

This addition can bring in a dramatic visual impact by making the room seem elegant and larger,” says Sudeep Kolte, VP – Sales & Marketing, Gyproc India.

Placing a mirror strategically opposite to a window or door gives it an illusion of a bigger room.

Radeesh Shetty, Director, PurpleTurtle, says, “Mirrors can make your room look larger —they reflect light and the room feels much brighter during the day. Mirrors on walls and glass tabletops will give your room a more open feel.”

Colour me right

Wall colours are rarely experimented with and often ignored. “Darker and richer tones help add elegance and a dash of coziness. Lighter hues on the other hand make a room feel airy and add a sense of calmness,” says Ishan Thacker, Associate Director, Vector Projects.

For the ceiling, don’t opt for dark colours; choose white or lighter tones. To visually enlarge a small room, allow more light to come in by painting lighter shades around the windows. Paint the floor with the darkest shade, followed by a medium tone on the wall, and the lightest shade for the room’s ceiling.

Use multi-functional furniture such as a sofa bed or bed with storage space inside it. “You can choose from an expanding/folding dining table, a wall bookcase, sofas or chairs with open arms, a chest that can be used as a coffee table, folding tables and chairs that can be tucked away when not in use,” says Raghav Kapur, City Head - Bengaluru, SILA. A spatial arrangement can help if you are confused. “To ascertain the furniture the space can absorb, always reduce one element or furniture piece. This will ensure ample transitional spaces in the room,” explains Architect Nirav Shah, ACDS.

An open space that flows from room to room freely looks much larger than it is. Most people underestimate the importance of lighting in a space. “One budget-friendly hack is to pepper the space with lamps.

Desk lamps for the coffee tables, floor lamps in the right places, and so on. These create islands of lit spaces complimented by the surrounding darker spaces, for a dramatic, spacious effect,” explains Himani Jain, Furniture Stylist, Space Talk Designs. The key of course is to de clutter and keep things you need and do this regularly – after all home is where the heart is.