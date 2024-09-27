Viya’s daily objects

Vikram Goyal has always been synonymous with statement pieces — ranging from consoles to triptychs fashioned from brass. The large works are showcases for workmanship, design and engineering skill. Over the years he has honed techniques like repoussage and metal casting, pushing his designs to explore their technical limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, his lifestyle brand Viya has expanded into a range of household objects like candle stands and trays, bar cabinets and vases, priced ₹5,000 upwards — perfect as souvenirs and for festive gifting. “I started discovering India a little more during COVID-19 actually, or after I published my book, Shringara of Shrinathji (on Indian miniature paintings). In subsequent Zoom calls and interviews to discuss this book, I discovered there was such a hunger and lack of knowledge even in India of our own history with craft. So, I said why not do an Indian artisanal brand, which is totally craft-based.” While Goyal will continue to make collectible design pieces and take on interior projects under the Vikram Goyal Studio brand, Viya will offer everyday objects “that add joy to the home”.

With names like the Coonoor Table Lamp and the Leophant Trinket Box, some of them are jewel-like and all celebrate nature and different cultures. Don’t miss the Tutti Frutti Vessel, inspired by Cartier’s whimsical Tutti Frutti fine jewels. In addition to metal, the brand works with a range of materials, whether it be bamboo or rope, cane or cotton. Unsurprisingly, designs take their inspiration from India, and Goyal adds, “Each product is inspired by something to do with India — her people, her culture. It could be a myth, fable, beasts of India, flowers of India, anything to do with India.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The final product, like an agate topped side table or bent bamboo crib, unite craft and design. Each would be at home in an Alibaug farmhouse or a Miami penthouse. Goyal was the first Indian designer to show with Milan’s Nilufar Gallery. He understands what the modern consumer wants but acknowledges that designing for the brand was, “very difficult initially, but now I can’t get enough of it”. He elaborates that, “any time you work with a new material, you take some time to sample and figure out the limitations and strengths of that material”. As he understood the material, it got easier and he says, “Initially, it was challenging, but now that we’ve got the hang of it, within two years now we are just flowing with new products every day.”

With over two decades of experience, he brings that experience and fastidiousness to the new collection. He notes, “There’s a lot of knowledge — of engineering and science, of working with metal — which has come from the studio, which we bought into this.” Given his experimental nature, and desire to push materials into new forms of expression, he says, “all these products, they require a lot of engineering, a lot of experimentation before we get it right.”

In the last few years, there’s also the feeling that the time is right, as Indians get increasingly house proud. Goyal notes, “People are getting very selective and worldly about the way they’re entertaining, about the way they’re doing their spaces, about the way they’re gifting.” To that end, the products at Viya appeal to architects and interior designers looking to buy items for a house. The country’s growing gifting market will also find a range of options that can add an element of Indian craft to their home.

The writer is based in Mumbai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.