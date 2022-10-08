A month-long Damodara Deepothsava or festival of lights will be celebrated at ISKCON in Jayanagar, Mysuru from Sunday, according to a release. It will be inaugurated by Pradeep Gunti, Deputy Commissioner of Police and will be held daily from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. till November 8 and is being held to celebrate the childhood pastimes of Lord Krishna in Gokul and as described in Srimad Bhagavatham, the release added.