A month-long Damodara Deepothsava or festival of lights will be celebrated at ISKCON in Jayanagar, Mysuru from Sunday, according to a release. It will be inaugurated by Pradeep Gunti, Deputy Commissioner of Police and will be held daily from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. till November 8 and is being held to celebrate the childhood pastimes of Lord Krishna in Gokul and as described in Srimad Bhagavatham, the release added.
Deepothsava
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.