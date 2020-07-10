Homes and gardens

Inside perfumed gardens: with Deepak Badhwar

10 July 2020 18:53 IST
Updated: 10 July 2020 18:53 IST
The Raat ki Rani, known for its fragrant blooms at night, is a favourite across India
Photo: Special Arrangement
The Madhu Malti (Rangoon creeper) grows well across the country
Photo: Special Arrangement
Cat’s Claw, also known as dolichandra, bears fruit loved by the sun bird
Photo: Special Arrangement
Grow the lantana in sunny areas
Photo: Special Arrangement
Potting steps: You will need one portion soil, half portion manure or vermikhad and one portion cocopeat. To layer your planter, first line it with broken terracotta pieces at the bottom (make sure the hole is open). Add some dry leaves and then fill it up with the potting mix.
Photo: Special Arrangement
Another favourite is the Din ka Raja, known for its fragrant blooms during the day
Photo: Special Arrangement
The tuberose grows across the country and Badhwar recommends looking for the single-layered Calcutta variety
Photo: Special Arrangement
Ylang Ylang grows beautifully in humid regions such as Mumbai
Photo: Special Arrangement
The Frangipani grows pan-India but loses the leaves during winter
Photo: Special Arrangement
The kumquat or Chinese orange has beautiful blooms and can be grown anywhere in India. Like other citrus plants, this requires the soil to be completely dry before watering as well.
Photo: Special Arrangement
If you want to grow the water lily and lotus at home you need sunlight. Use an urli or a terracotta pot, which is 8-10 inches deep. To prevent mosquitoes from breeding add fish such as guppy or black molly to the water. Make sure you don’t feed the fish as they will feed off the algae and mosquito larvae.
Photo: Special Arrangement
The orchid cactus (with white flowers that only bloom for one night) is perfect for Pune and Bengaluru
Photo: Special Arrangement
The passion flower blooms all over India
Photo: Special Arrangement

Art connoisseur Deepak Badhwar on plants for every season

Last month, botanist and founder of Delhi-based Couturescape, Deepak Badhwar and The Hindu Weekend’s wellness columnist, Vasudha Rai, had an in-depth conversation about how to create a fragrant garden. Organised as part of the ongoing #LockdownwithWeekend series on Instagram live, the session also focussed on plants that can be grown in various cities and climates, garden maintenance tips and the best seasons for pruning and manure. Here are the key takeaways from the session:

