Inside perfumed gardens: with Deepak Badhwar

10 July 2020 18:53 IST

Art connoisseur Deepak Badhwar on plants for every season

Last month, botanist and founder of Delhi-based Couturescape, Deepak Badhwar and The Hindu Weekend’s wellness columnist, Vasudha Rai, had an in-depth conversation about how to create a fragrant garden. Organised as part of the ongoing #LockdownwithWeekend series on Instagram live, the session also focussed on plants that can be grown in various cities and climates, garden maintenance tips and the best seasons for pruning and manure. Here are the key takeaways from the session:

Why you should pay for news - know more