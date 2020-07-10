Inside perfumed gardens: with Deepak Badhwar

1/13

The Raat ki Rani, known for its fragrant blooms at night, is a favourite across India Photo: Special Arrangement

The Madhu Malti (Rangoon creeper) grows well across the country Photo: Special Arrangement

Cat’s Claw, also known as dolichandra, bears fruit loved by the sun bird Photo: Special Arrangement

Grow the lantana in sunny areas Photo: Special Arrangement

Potting steps: You will need one portion soil, half portion manure or vermikhad and one portion cocopeat. To layer your planter, first line it with broken terracotta pieces at the bottom (make sure the hole is open). Add some dry leaves and then fill it up with the potting mix. Photo: Special Arrangement

Another favourite is the Din ka Raja, known for its fragrant blooms during the day Photo: Special Arrangement

The tuberose grows across the country and Badhwar recommends looking for the single-layered Calcutta variety Photo: Special Arrangement

Ylang Ylang grows beautifully in humid regions such as Mumbai Photo: Special Arrangement

The Frangipani grows pan-India but loses the leaves during winter Photo: Special Arrangement

The kumquat or Chinese orange has beautiful blooms and can be grown anywhere in India. Like other citrus plants, this requires the soil to be completely dry before watering as well. Photo: Special Arrangement

If you want to grow the water lily and lotus at home you need sunlight. Use an urli or a terracotta pot, which is 8-10 inches deep. To prevent mosquitoes from breeding add fish such as guppy or black molly to the water. Make sure you don’t feed the fish as they will feed off the algae and mosquito larvae. Photo: Special Arrangement

The orchid cactus (with white flowers that only bloom for one night) is perfect for Pune and Bengaluru Photo: Special Arrangement