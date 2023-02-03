Décor ideas for a pet-friendly home

February 03, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Move over kids, pets are here to stay! With more and more millennials and Gen Z folks eschewing or delaying having children, pets are making themselves at home. According to Statista, an online platform specialising in market and consumer data, the population of pet dogs in India was about 19.5 million in 2018. But then came COVID-19, and pet adoption boomed. The population is forecast to reach over 31 million by the end of year 2023. And this doesn’t include cats, guinea pigs, fish, and other pets. Petex data reveals that India is the fastest growing petcare market in the world. According to a Bonafide Research report, the Indian petcare industry is expected to reach ₹5,474 crore by 2025, with a CAGR of more than 19%.

“A COVID-induced surge in pet ownership and growing consumer awareness has spurred demand for pet products across India. “This has also translated into pet-friendly homes, which translates into spaces that accommodate the needs of furry friends, is easy to maintain, and does not skimp on style,” says Aditi Joshi, a Pune-based architect.

A number of petcare startups, including Heads Up For Tails, JustDogs, Pawfect.xyz, Supertails, Wiggles, have mushroomed in India, offering a range of pet gear. Apart from food, collars, leashes, and harnesses, they offer customised items such as name tags, bedding, crates, clothing, and much more. Petcare startups say pet parents are on the lookout for pieces that accentuate living comfort of their pets and look stylish. These include dog beds, cat homes, cat scratching trees, car seat covers, lint rollers, and odour removers.

Poorvi Anthony, Founder of JustDogs, says, “With the rise of pet communities, we have seen the growth of pet-friendly décor that makes one’s home more comfortable for their fur babies. While deciding major elements of home décor, pet parents are basing major factors around their pooches’ comfort and preference.” Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, there’s one thing you don’t want: Your home to go to the cats and dogs! But how do you ensure that? Try these ideas.

Give your pet some space at the entryway

A thick rug will ensure that your pet — like the rest of the family members — wipes his feet before entering home. A small cupboard or some shelves tucked away into a corner will give you place to put away leashes, collars, and other essentials.

Work with the best flooring option

A durable floor — concrete, stone or tiles — will stand up to paws and piddle way better than a carpeted one. Make sure the flooring material you choose isn’t slippery; keep your dog’s nails clipped.

Set down a comfy area rug

Apart from adding spots of colour and anchoring spaces, area rugs can be comfortable spots for your pet to snooze. They also prevent older pets from slipping. Look for a vibrant rug that hides stains and anchor it down with furniture.

If you must have a carpet, choose wisely

Choose a colour that hides furballs, hair, and the accidents that are bound to happen sometimes. Darker tones and multicoloured patterns easily mask the debris and stains that pets bring along. “Opt for low-pile carpets; they’re easier to clean,” Joshi says.

Look for stain-resistant and tough fabrics

You love silks, satins and velvets? You still can but you can’t include them in décor choices. Stain-resistant and hardy fabrics ensure that your upholstery and soft furnishings look relatively clean and weather the seasons in style. Unusual options like canvas or toughened fabric also work well.

Use throws and blankets to protect the furniture

Apart from looking extremely stylish, a beautiful and durable throw on the back of the sofa or blanket on the seating area can protect the upholstery and also add a layered look.

Layer your bed to keep it dirt and germ-free

If your pet has carte blanche on your bed during the day, you need to work doubly hard to keep it a clean zone. “Get a mattress cover, use sturdy sheets, and always put a bedcover on to catch the hair and dirt every pet brings along,” suggests Adil Sheth, who owns three dogs.

Use your pet photos to decorate a dead wall

Be they black and white photos or silhouettes, you can create a display wall that changes and shows off your love for your pet. “It also adds interest and creates a talking point whenever guests are over,” Sheth adds.

Give a place that they can call their own

Sure, he can snooze all over the home but it’s good for a pet to have a dedicated place of his own. Swing into DIY action and make a special pet bed — from a bean bag, old tyre, pallets or crib. He going round and round before finding the most comfy spot won’t drive you around the bend.

Create a pet-friendly food station

Whether you have one pet or more, setting up a stylish food station is sure to catch the attention of guests, visitors and your pets. Recycle old furniture to create a piece that houses bowls for food, water, and offers some storage area.

Vacuum regularly to keep things clean

You may have relied on dusting and wet mopping till now but the practice should change once you get a pet. Regular vacuuming will ensure that you pick up hair as soon as it is shed. “This also ensures that the odour of pet hair, which also attracts dust, doesn’t permeate your home,” Sheth suggests.

Give your pet attractive treats and toys

Your dog may love bones but they can leave an odour that lingers all day, so leave those kinds of treats for the outside. Get some attractive chew toys so that the dog does not attack your chair legs. The cat may also like a wooden post to scratch so that she leaves your furniture alone. “Cats do tend to attack almost everything in sight with their claws, so having dedicated areas to let her loose may help,” says Dehradun-based Shefali Nautiyal, parent to two cats.