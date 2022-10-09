Cyclothon to mark Audiologist Day

JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing, Mysuru, is organising a Cyclothon to mark the World Audiologists’ Day on October 10. It will begin from JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing on M.G. Road at 9.30 a.m. and pass through Basaveshwara Circle, Hardinge Circle, Mysuru Palace, Big Clock Tower, Dufferin Clock Tower, Devaraj Urs Road, Ramaswamy Circle, RTO Circle and Agrahara Circle before ending at the JSS Institute.

The event has been organised in association with Trin Trin Cycles, the public bicycle sharing system. A street play to demonstrate prevention of hearing loss will also be performed by the students of the Institute.