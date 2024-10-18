ADVERTISEMENT

Curiosity shop in the present

Published - October 18, 2024 03:55 pm IST

With a fusion of vintage and sustainable decor, Rare Lily opens in RA Puram 

P.S. Niranjana

Inside the Rare Lily store in  R.A. Puram, Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

If you need proof of Aarthi Nahar’s ability to turn a living space around, ask this Chennai-based interior designer to show you the before and after pictures of her new retail space, Rare Lily, in R.A. Puram. Nahar has transformed an old bungalow into a home for furniture, decor and antique accents sourced from around the world. In fact, Nahar and her brother Adarsh Chuttar have expanded on the theme with thoughtful little details — check out the petrified wood washbasins and recycled rubber soap dispensers displayed in the bathrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

A wall art crafted from repurposed paint cans | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There is also an 19th-century candelabra, a piece commissioned by the British royal family according to the founders, with intricate silver detailing and deep red cut-glass accents alongside other recycled artworks. The sustainability angle is also reflected in the wall art crafted from repurposed paint cans and recycled fibre.

Inside the Rare Lily store in  R.A. Puram, Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Inside the Rare Lily store in  R.A. Puram, Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The head-turner at the store is easily the 19th-century Italian table clock, with a brass frame featuring intricate scrollwork and floral detailing, reportedly commissioned by the Italian royal family. With a hand-painted scene of Victorian-era courtly figures at the base, the clock is topped with a finely-detailed miniature porcelain urn. Nahar also points out some 18th-century baluster-shaped porcelain vases from China, with ornate borders and needle-work painting of figures engaged in daily activities or courtly life. There is also a 20th-century Farsi pedestal lamp with a brass or bronze stem and tiered green glass prisms, modified into an electric lamp — a seemingly Nizam-era antique turned into a contemporary decor piece. The store has collaborated with city-based customising home decor brands Luxure Furnishings and Loops by Latika Jagwani to bring out accents like rugs, carpets, and upholstery. A collection of paintings and prints from Studio Artemis is also available.

Details at @rarelilyofficial on Instagram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US