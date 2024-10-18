Curiosity shop in the present

If you need proof of Aarthi Nahar’s ability to turn a living space around, ask this Chennai-based interior designer to show you the before and after pictures of her new retail space, Rare Lily, in R.A. Puram. Nahar has transformed an old bungalow into a home for furniture, decor and antique accents sourced from around the world. In fact, Nahar and her brother Adarsh Chuttar have expanded on the theme with thoughtful little details — check out the petrified wood washbasins and recycled rubber soap dispensers displayed in the bathrooms.

There is also an 19th-century candelabra, a piece commissioned by the British royal family according to the founders, with intricate silver detailing and deep red cut-glass accents alongside other recycled artworks. The sustainability angle is also reflected in the wall art crafted from repurposed paint cans and recycled fibre.

The head-turner at the store is easily the 19th-century Italian table clock, with a brass frame featuring intricate scrollwork and floral detailing, reportedly commissioned by the Italian royal family. With a hand-painted scene of Victorian-era courtly figures at the base, the clock is topped with a finely-detailed miniature porcelain urn. Nahar also points out some 18th-century baluster-shaped porcelain vases from China, with ornate borders and needle-work painting of figures engaged in daily activities or courtly life. There is also a 20th-century Farsi pedestal lamp with a brass or bronze stem and tiered green glass prisms, modified into an electric lamp — a seemingly Nizam-era antique turned into a contemporary decor piece. The store has collaborated with city-based customising home decor brands Luxure Furnishings and Loops by Latika Jagwani to bring out accents like rugs, carpets, and upholstery. A collection of paintings and prints from Studio Artemis is also available.

Details at @rarelilyofficial on Instagram.

