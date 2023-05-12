CREDAI to build over 1,000 certified green projects in the next two years

May 12, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

CREDAI National partners with Indian Green Building Council for the purpose

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) has announced a nation-wide partnership with Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) to build over 1,000 certified green projects in the next two years across India, and 4,000 projects by 2030, through adoption of IGBC Green & Net Zero building ratings.

This was announced on the occasion of CREDAI’s investiture ceremony which witnessed Boman Irani becoming the new president of CREDAI National for the term 2023-25.

The CREDAI plan will mean an addition of over 4,00,000 housing units in the green development category across the country. These projects will be certified by IGBC.

As an extension to meeting CREDAI’s goal of reducing carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, this will provide an impetus towards charting a roadmap for the same and aligns CREDAI to the country’s vision of reaching Net Zero by 2070.

