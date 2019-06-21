CREDAI initiative

In a first-of-its-kind agreement in India, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), under the CREDAI Smart Cities initiative, is set to collaborate with the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) to develop Tier-2 and -3 cities by promoting international trade and transforming them into major trade hubs and vital cogs of the Indian economy.

Aligned with the government’s mission of ‘100 Smart Cities’, CREDAI’s focus towards the growth of Tier-2 and -3 cities has been unceasing. Under the partnership, CREDAI will work closely with WTCA to foster long-term business associations, effectively utilising CREDAI’s extensive network and leveraging WTCA’s global brand appeal and network for facilitating trade. By enhancing infrastructure and facilitating the construction of Grade-A commercial buildings across such regions, the apex body intends to establish a sound platform for holistic economic growth.

CREDAI National President Satish Magar said : “CREDAI is undertaking initiatives and partners with leading organisations to sustain the growth of the real estate sector. The significant association with WTCA is a step forward by CREDAI in contributing to the country’s infrastructural and economic progress, especially across tier-2 and -3 cities.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with CREDAI to bring branded World Trade Center (WTC) hubs to Indian cities under the CREDAI Smart Cities initiative,” said Scott Ferguson, CEO of WTCA. “We are certain this investment in high-quality business and trade infrastructure will sustain the rapid growth in both the services and manufacturing industries. The WTCA-CREDAI partnership seeks to accelerate the development of premium WTC facilities and services, and moreover, to stimulate economic opportunities for businesses and communities across India.”