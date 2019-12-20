Colour it right this New Year

When it comes to decorating a space, one element that grabs attention as well as sets the right mood is colour. Whatever be the functionality the space is put to, getting the colours right is imperative to ensure the energy of the space is tuned to what is required. While the colour trends for every year are influenced by many factors, major elements include the fashion trends as well as the willingness to explore and experiment with the new.

The colour trend for the New Year is veering towards darker, bold shades which are structured to grab attention, make a statement in a space. Black, blue, orange, bright pink are on top of this list, having become the new neutrals. Dark coloured furniture is as much in vogue as the lighter shades, with classic masculine colours such as navy blue, hunter green, and saddle brown replacing wood and its smooth tones. Be it on the walls, soft furnishings, or central pieces of furniture, the striking bold colours are set to make a statement in the décor in 2020.

Says Architect Gunjan Das of NG Associates, “The new trend is ‘colour blocking’ where bold colours feature in geometric forms on the walls and serve as a highlight element in the space.” According to her, there is a strong leaning towards the use of evolved colours in place of the basic ones. “The evolved colours are a combination of two or three colours. For instance, teal is evolved from the blend of blue and green.”

Similarly in vogue are retro and English colours such as onion, pink, rose, and mauve, Das points out. “The use of bold colours on the walls as paint, wallpaper, as soft furnishings, as art, easily complements the furniture which mostly is of a lighter shade.” Interestingly, the bold colours are not confined to just these. “Metal is very much in vogue in the interiors and use of bold evolved colours on metal has become the new trend where they serve as striking highlights, totally altering the language as well as the energy emitted in the space. Metal is trending high, whatever be the nature of the space and its functionality”, she adds.

Since colours have the ability to alter the mood and change the energy levels, the choice too alters based on the functionality of the space, Das elaborates. “When it comes to office spaces, co-working spaces being the sought after choice currently, there is limited scope to alter the design. Customisation of the space is hence brought in through use of bold colours on the glass partitions and walls, as artwork, wallpaper, where the colour associates to the brand or logo of the company.”

As for retail outlets, the colours used need to enhance the product on display and not overwhelm it, Gunjan warns. “Though colours serve to be a strong element in a retail space, the bold colours should be in the background, turning the focus on the product.”

As for the hospitality segment, Das says that the trend currently is dark colours to match the equally bold, striking designs that eateries are increasingly opting for. “The décor trend here is to awaken all the senses and accentuate the culinary experience.”

Not all spaces can afford to use strong, bold shades, and healthcare is one such segment. “Healthcare and wellness centres veer towards the calming, meditative colours while maternity centres exude the happy experience, with lively colours such as purple being the trend.” As for residences, Das considers the metallic shades and bold tones to be the colours for 2020.